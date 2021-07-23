Panda loaned to France by China is pregnant

  • July 23 2021 07:00:00

Panda loaned to France by China is pregnant

ORLÉANS
Panda loaned to France by China is pregnant

Huan Huan, a giant panda on loan to France by Beijing since 2012, is pregnant again and could soon grace the country with her second cub, the Beauval zoo in central France said July 21.

“An ultrasound a few hours ago confirmed the presence of a panda embryo,” a spokesman told AFP, adding that birth could occur late this month or in early August.

Panda reproduction, in captivity or in the wild, is notoriously difficult because the female panda is in heat only once a year for about 48 hours.

Huan Huan and her partner Yuan Zi, the star attractions at Beauval, thrilled zoo officials in March when they managed to make “contact”, as they put it, eight times in a weekend.

Veterinarians also carried out artificial insemination, just to be sure.

That technique was used on Huan Huan for the birth of her first cub, Yuan Meng, in 2017, the first panda ever born in France.

Now grown to around his mother’s size, he is to be sent this year to China, where around 2,000 pandas live in the wild and a further 500 are in captivity.

The number of pandas worldwide has rebounded since the black-and-white bear was declared an endangered animal in the 1980s, thanks to efforts to protect it and its habitat.

The gestation period varies from three to five months.

WORLD Troubled Tokyo Olympics opens under COVID cloud

Troubled Tokyo Olympics opens under COVID cloud
MOST POPULAR

  1. Population in resort towns skyrocket

    Population in resort towns skyrocket

  2. Turkey does first exports of 'kamikaze drone' Kargu

    Turkey does first exports of 'kamikaze drone' Kargu

  3. Turkey responds to criticism on Turkish Cyprus opening Varosha

    Turkey responds to criticism on Turkish Cyprus opening Varosha

  4. Istanbul enjoys strong tourist activity

    Istanbul enjoys strong tourist activity

  5. Number of expats in Turkey triples

    Number of expats in Turkey triples
Recommended
Istanbul’s Kalyon Kültür presents ‘Magical Things, Waiting Patiently’

Istanbul’s Kalyon Kültür presents ‘Magical Things, Waiting Patiently’
Çankırı Tuz Cave reopens after a year of closure

Çankırı Tuz Cave reopens after a year of closure
Judo, Japans gentle martial art practiced by millions

Judo, Japan's 'gentle' martial art practiced by millions
Klaus Schmidt commemorated on death anniversary

Klaus Schmidt commemorated on death anniversary
5th Istanbul Design Biennial ends with Büyükada Songlines

5th Istanbul Design Biennial ends with Büyükada Songlines
Seychelles sells digital endangered bird

Seychelles sells 'digital' endangered bird
WORLD Troubled Tokyo Olympics opens under COVID cloud

Troubled Tokyo Olympics opens under COVID cloud

The most troubled Olympics in modern history finally open in Tokyo on July 23, struggling to shake off lingering virus fears after a one-year postponement and a build-up marred by scandal and controversy.

ECONOMY Istanbul enjoys strong tourist activity

Istanbul enjoys strong tourist activity

Tens of thousands of people left Istanbul for resort towns to spend the long Eid al-Adha holiday in the country’s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, but the megacity is enjoying strong interest from international tourists.

SPORTS Ahmed Musa joins Fatih Karagümrük

Ahmed Musa joins Fatih Karagümrük

Ahmed Musa on July 22 joined Istanbul’s VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük from Nigerian football club Kano Pillars.