Panama hopes to secure return of US banana giant Chiquita

Panama hopes to secure return of US banana giant Chiquita

PANAMA CITY
Panama hopes to secure return of US banana giant Chiquita

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino will meet with representatives of U.S. banana giant Chiquita Brands in Brazil later this month amid a push for the company to resume operations in his country after it laid off its entire workforce due to a strike.

Chiquita, which employed more than 6,000 people in the town of Changuinola in the Caribbean province of Bocas del Toro, laid off the workers earlier this spring after prolonged protests that paralyzed the region.

The meeting will take place during Mulino's visit to Brazil, which begins Aug. 28, and officials hope it will lead to an agreement with Chiquita, said Commerce and Industry Minister Julio Molto.

Talks with the company "are progressing positively... I hope we can reach a good agreement with Chiquita and that the president can close it in Brazil so that the company can return to the country," Molto said.

"If everything goes as planned, we could have good news in September or the end of this month," Molto added in a statement to broadcaster Telemetro, adding that the company's return would have "to be phased."

According to the minister, Chiquita is evaluating its losses and analyzing ways of hiring new staff.

The company has also reportedly requested guarantees that supply routes will not be closed in the event of future protests.

Chiquita workers at the plant in Bocas del Toro, which relies heavily on tourism and banana production, went on strike on April 28 to protest pension reforms.

The strike has led to more than $75 million in losses as well as road closures and product shortages in the province.

Panama City, US,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024
LATEST NEWS

  1. Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

    Baykar’s Selçuk Bayraktar tops list of Türkiye’s highest taxpayers in 2024

  2. Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

    Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

  3. Portugal wildfires claim third victim: Officials

    Portugal wildfires claim third victim: Officials

  4. Afghanistan bus crash kills at least 78

    Afghanistan bus crash kills at least 78

  5. Turkmenistan bids to go tobacco-free in 2025

    Turkmenistan bids to go tobacco-free in 2025
Recommended
Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000
US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs

US agrees to talks with Brazilian WTO delegates on tariffs
US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding

US seeks equity stake in Intel in return for funding
Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use

Türkiye surpasses global average in mobile internet use
Turkish Airlines offer to buy stake in Air Europa accepted

Turkish Airlines' offer to buy stake in Air Europa accepted
Japan exports fall most in 4 years as Trump tariffs bite

Japan exports fall most in 4 years as Trump tariffs bite
India celebrates clean energy milestone but coal still king

India celebrates clean energy milestone but coal still king
WORLD Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

Israel to call up 60,000 reservists for controversial Gaza City plan

Israel is preparing to mobilize around 60,000 reservists for an upcoming offensive in Gaza City, as Defense Minister Israel Katz on Aug. 20 approved military’s operational plans for the conquest of Gaza City, according to sources.
ECONOMY Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

Number of electric cars surges to nearly 290,000

The number of electric vehicles (EVs) on Turkish roads jumped 120.6 percent from a year earlier to 289,457 units at the end of July, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).  
SPORTS Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Osimhen completes 75 mln euro move to Galatasaray

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has completed his permanent move to Turkish champion Galatasaray in a 75 million euro ($87.5 million) four-year deal, becoming the most expensive player ever for the club and Turkish football.  
﻿