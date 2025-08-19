Panama hopes to secure return of US banana giant Chiquita

PANAMA CITY

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino will meet with representatives of U.S. banana giant Chiquita Brands in Brazil later this month amid a push for the company to resume operations in his country after it laid off its entire workforce due to a strike.

Chiquita, which employed more than 6,000 people in the town of Changuinola in the Caribbean province of Bocas del Toro, laid off the workers earlier this spring after prolonged protests that paralyzed the region.

The meeting will take place during Mulino's visit to Brazil, which begins Aug. 28, and officials hope it will lead to an agreement with Chiquita, said Commerce and Industry Minister Julio Molto.

Talks with the company "are progressing positively... I hope we can reach a good agreement with Chiquita and that the president can close it in Brazil so that the company can return to the country," Molto said.

"If everything goes as planned, we could have good news in September or the end of this month," Molto added in a statement to broadcaster Telemetro, adding that the company's return would have "to be phased."

According to the minister, Chiquita is evaluating its losses and analyzing ways of hiring new staff.

The company has also reportedly requested guarantees that supply routes will not be closed in the event of future protests.

Chiquita workers at the plant in Bocas del Toro, which relies heavily on tourism and banana production, went on strike on April 28 to protest pension reforms.

The strike has led to more than $75 million in losses as well as road closures and product shortages in the province.