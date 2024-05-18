Pamuk’s ‘The Consolation of Things’ exhibition opens in Munich

MUNICH

The Lenbachhaus Museum in the German city of Munich on May 17 unveiled "The Consolations of Things," a curated exhibition encompassing the multifaceted works of Nobel Prize-winning Turkish author Orhan Pamuk.

Bringing together Pamuk's endeavors across various disciplines—ranging from his roles as a writer, photographer, illustrator, curator and museum founder—the exhibition marks the premiere encounter of his diverse oeuvre with art enthusiasts.

Inspired by Pamuk's eponymous novel and the Innocence Museum he established in Istanbul, "The Consolations of Things" features 41 pieces from the museum.

The Munich exhibition also features 26 new installations inspired by Pamuk's previous engagements with the collections in German cities.

The showcased paintings, drawings, sketches, notebooks and photographs shed light on the artist's inner world and creative process.

The exhibition's presentation text at the Lenbachhaus Museum delves into Pamuk's relationship between his works and writing: "Starting from the works of artists like Paul Klee and Alfred Kubin from the Lenbachhaus Collection, Pamuk embarks on a journey from the first traveling exhibition in Dresden to this mansion. In his new works, Pamuk, as usual, narrates his stories through objects, focusing on the solace that objects can offer us.”

“Revisiting themes that have occupied him for years, such as cultural change, occidentalism, orientalism, fiction, memory, and the role of museums, Pamuk presents the conceptual and visual universe of his novels through his artworks."



The exhibition will remain open for visitation until October 13. Additionally, it will feature "Ink House," a three-part video work by artist Ali Kazma exploring Pamuk's literary and artistic endeavors, his studio, library and extensive archives.