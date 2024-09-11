Palestinians take new seat at UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS

Palestinians took a seat among member states at the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday, a new right accorded to the delegation despite not being a full member of the body.

In May, an overwhelming majority of the General Assembly asserted that Palestinians deserved full membership, a move that has been blocked by the United States.

The General Assembly granted the delegation certain new rights in a resolution, which still excluded it from being able to vote or be a member of the Security Council.

Starting with the 79th General Assembly session, which began Tuesday, the Palestinians can submit proposals and amendments, and sit among member states.

The Palestinian envoy to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, took his place on Tuesday afternoon at a table marked "State of Palestine" between Sri Lanka and Sudan.

"This is not merely a procedural matter. This is a historic moment for us," said Egyptian Ambassador Osama Mahmoud Abdelkhalek Mahmoud.

Just as during the resolution's adoption, Israel denounced the move.

"Any decision and or action that improves the status of the Palestinians, either in the U.N. General Assembly or bilaterally, is currently a reward... for terrorism in general and the Hamas terrorists in particular," said Jonathan Miller, deputy Israel ambassador to the United Nations.

In April, following the outbreak of the war in Gaza, Palestinians, who have had "non-member observer state" status since 2012, relaunched a full membership bid.

Full membership would not only need a vote by the General Assembly but would also require a Security Council recommendation.

The United States, Israel's staunch ally, vetoed a Security Council recommendation on the matter on April 18.

Priority on conflicts

Dennis Francis, president of the 78th General Assembly, handed over the gavel to his successor, Philemon Yang.

Yang, Cameroon’s candidate, who was elected as president of the 79th General Assembly in June, took the oath and assumed office.

Saying that his main priority would be sustainable economic growth, Yang also noted that another priority is peace and security.

"I will urge the assembly to intensify its determination, to prioritize the resolution of conflicts, including the intractable ones in the Gaza Strip, Haiti and Ukraine," he said, adding that "human rights will remain at the core of our General Assembly."

Yang also emphasized that he would work to strengthen international legal frameworks.

In his address to the General Assembly, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that last year was very "tumultuous" with poverty, inequality and injustice as well as conflict and violence persisting.

Guterres also recalled that last year was "the hottest" year on record, saying "this session also closes at a time of growing hope and inspiration in what we can achieve if we work as one."

He emphasized that many tasks lie ahead for member states in the 79th session.

"This is the place where solutions are made. And we need solutions across the board.

"In confronting the challenges before us, the United Nations General Assembly remains an indispensable tool and a vital pathway towards a peaceful and just future for all people," he added.

Francis said that serving in his role as president of the 78th session of the General Assembly had been the "honor and privilege of a lifetime."

He stressed that he adhered to the principles of the U.N. Charter throughout his term.

He said that due to various circumstances, he was unable to meet with Israelis and Palestinians on the ground but closely followed developments and raised the issue at every meeting.

Francis further expressed his heartfelt wish that the ongoing efforts would lead to a cease-fire and a long-term political solution.

Emphasizing that manmade suffering had increased globally, with Gaza being one of the most visible examples, Francis said: "Over the course of last year, we have witnessed a scale of death and destruction not seen in decades."

The 79th U.N. General Assembly, which annually brings world leaders together in New York, will officially open on Sept. 22 with the "Summit of the Future."

The high-level week, during which world leaders deliver their speeches, will begin on Sept. 24. High-level participation from 190 countries is expected at the General Assembly.