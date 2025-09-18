Palestinians flee Gaza City in face of deadly Israeli offensive

GAZA CITY

Israeli forces launched fresh attacks across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, targeting areas near two of the enclave's remaining operational hospitals and intensifying a ground operation in Gaza City, medical sources reported, as huge numbers of Palestinians try to flee by any means.

At least 83 Palestinians died in the strikes, according to officials cited by Al Jazeera.

The assaults hit neighborhoods around al-Shifa and al-Ahli hospitals, key medical facilities amid severe shortages of aid and supplies.

Fifteen people were killed in a missile strike outside al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in the territory, while four others died in a separate attack near al-Ahli, Gaza's oldest hospital.

The strikes disrupted vital services for the wounded and ill in a region facing acute humanitarian distress.

Hamas, the Palestinian group governing Gaza, condemned the attacks as a "full-fledged war crime."

AFP images showed a steady stream of Gazans heading south on foot, by car, and on donkey carts, with their few belongings piled high as Israel bombarded the city.

Israel had announced the day before that the U.S.-backed campaign in the Gaza Strip's largest city had begun, pledging to destroy the militant group Hamas in the area.

The offensive has sparked outrage among the international community, with the Palestinian territory already devastated by nearly two years of war and the Gaza City area gripped by a U.N.-declared famine.

Gaza's civil defense agency, a rescue force operating under Hamas authority, said Israeli fire had killed at least 64 people on Wednesday, including 41 in Gaza City.

Media restrictions in the territory and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the details provided by the civil defense or the Israeli military.

The offensive came as a United Nations probe accused Israel of committing genocide in the Palestinian territory, saying Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other senior officials had incited the crime.

On Wednesday, the Israeli military said it was opening "a temporary transportation route via Salah al-Din Street," as AFP images showed fresh bombardments.

Its Arabic-language spokesman, Colonel Avichay Adraee, said the corridor would remain open for just 48 hours from midday (0900 GMT).

Spain said it will probe "human rights violations in Gaza" to assist the International Criminal Court, which has sought arrest warrants for Israeli officials over alleged war crimes.

'Death is cheaper'

The United Nations estimated at the end of August that about one million people were living in Gaza City and its surroundings, 350,000 of whom Israel says have fled.

But many Gazans say nowhere is safe and have vowed to stay in their homes.

"I won't leave Gaza. There's shelling here and there," said Umm Ahmed Yunes, who is living in her partially destroyed home.

"Where would I find $1,000 or $2,000 for transport costs? Where would I buy a tent? There are no tents, and prices are insane," said the 44-year-old.

"Death is cheaper and more merciful."

Mother of four Fatima Lubbad left Gaza City with 10 relatives but said the ordeal was unbearable.

"I wish we would all die together," said the 36-year-old.

"Last night we slept in the street by the sea in Deir el-Balah—there was nowhere to put a tent... I cried all night as I looked at my children sleeping on the ground."

The Israeli military said it had struck more than 150 targets in Gaza City since launching its ground assault on Tuesday.

In Gaza City's Shati camp, an Israeli air strike killed four people, including a woman and her child, according to the civil defense agency.

"Enough, we want to be free. We want to live; we don't want to die. Who told you we want to die? Tell Netanyahu: we don't want to die!" said Mohammed al-Danf, an eyewitness.

The families of hostages taken by Palestinian militants in their October 2023 attack protested the Gaza City offensive in front of Netanyahu's house in Jerusalem on Wednesday.

"My boy is dying over there. Instead of bringing him back, you have done the exact opposite—you have done everything to prevent his return," Ofir Braslavski, whose son Rom is held captive in Gaza, said, addressing the prime minister.

UN investigators say Israel is committing genocide

On Tuesday, the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry (COI), which does not speak for the world body, found that "genocide is occurring in Gaza and is continuing to occur," commission chief Navi Pillay told AFP.

Israel said it "categorically rejects this distorted and false report" and called for the "immediate abolition" of the COI.

On Wednesday, Qatar became the latest country to urge Israel to stop its assault on Gaza City, calling it "an extension of its genocidal war against the Palestinian people."

Doha was joined by China, Pope Leo XIV, and others in condemning the offensive.

On September 9, Israel targeted Hamas leaders in a strike on Qatar, a key mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks.

Ghazi Hamad, a top official in the Islamist movement, appeared on Wednesday in a live interview broadcast by Qatari channel Al Jazeera, in the first appearance of a Hamas leader since the Israeli attack.

"The rockets came down consecutively, without a pause, around 12 missiles in less than a minute," Hamad said.

"God destined us to survive this treacherous aggression against us and sister Qatar," he said.