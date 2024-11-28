Palestine, Türkiye should further develop trade ties: Palestinian ambassador

ISTANBUL

Palestine should continue to improve its trade relations with all neighboring countries, particularly with Türkiye, which is the first and most important trade partner for Palestine, the Palestinian ambassador said Wednesday.

Speaking at the World Halal Summit in Istanbul, Faed Mustafa said that fortunately, Türkiye and Palestine's relationship is getting better day by day, and the summit is an important opportunity for commercial cooperation.

The four-day summit, of which Anadolu is the global communication partner, hosts seminars focused on halal-related topics to raise awareness.

Mustafa pointed out that Palestine is facing great difficulties and that the Palestinian people are groaning from the pain of war, especially in the current difficult and harsh conditions.

“There is a huge humanitarian crisis, and in this sense, the whole world needs to be in solidarity.

“The Israeli occupation has been continuing in the Palestinian territories for many years. The pain multiplies day by day. Solidarity with the Palestinian people has become an obligation and a duty of every free person,” he added.

Mustafa expressed his gratitude to those who have always been with Palestine and supported them to live in their historical lands with dignity and freedom.

“You express to the whole world that Palestine is not alone. You are expressing that the Palestinian people are not alone in this resistance,” he said.

Noting that the Palestinian economy is dealing with many difficulties and problems, he said “Palestine is suffering great pain in the field of industry and trade as a result of the theft of all its wealth due to economic and political settler policies.”

"The Israeli occupiers unfortunately affect development, sustainable development, and prevent the growth of the economy."

He added that it is not only in Palestine but is reflected in economies all over the world and brings great damage to the international trade system.

Pointing out that Palestine has extremely important natural resources, the ambassador said: “It also has a large and wide range of halal products. Therefore, it can contribute to the halal trade in the world."

Türkiye stands by Gaza and Palestine

Mentioning Mustafa's views, Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said on the X social media platform that standing by Gaza and Palestine against Israel's genocidal policies, Türkiye will continue to strengthen its political, economic and trade support to Palestine.

Türkiye, which is the voice of Palestinian brothers and sisters on international platforms under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the face of Israeli aggression, applies exemptions to Palestine to meet its needs while suspending all commercial transactions with Israel.

"Today, we have once again renewed our support for Palestine by hosting Palestine as a partner country at the Halal Expo organized with the support of our Ministry of Trade in Istanbul," he added.

On May 2, 2024, Türkiye suspended all export and import operations with Israel due to its "aggression against Palestine in violation of international law and human rights."