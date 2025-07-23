Pakistan's quiet solar rush puts pressure on national grid

Pakistan's quiet solar rush puts pressure on national grid

ISLAMABAD
Pakistans quiet solar rush puts pressure on national grid

Pakistanis are increasingly ditching the national grid in favour of solar power, prompting a boom in rooftop panels and spooking a government weighed down by billions of dollars of power sector debt.

The quiet energy revolution has spread from wealthy neighbourhoods to middle- and lower-income households as customers look to escape soaring electricity bills and prolonged power cuts.

Mounted on poles above homes, solar panels have become a common sight across the country of 240 million people, with the installation cost typically recovered within two to five years.

Making up less than two percent of the energy mix in 2020, solar power reached 10.3 percent in 2024, according to the global energy think tank Ember.

But in a remarkable acceleration, it more than doubled to 24 percent in the first five months of 2025, becoming the largest source of energy production for the first time.

It has edged past gas, coal and nuclear electricity sources, as well as hydropower which has seen hundreds of millions of dollars of investment over the past decades.

As a result, Pakistan has unexpectedly surged towards its target of renewable energy, making up 60 percent of its energy mix by 2030.

Dave Jones, chief analyst at Ember, told AFP that Pakistan was "a leader in rooftop solar".

Soaring fuel costs globally, coupled with demands from the International Monetary Fund to slash government subsidies, led successive administrations to repeatedly hike electricity costs.

Prices have fluctuated since 2022 but peaked at a 155-percent increase and power bills sometimes outweigh the cost of rent.

Pakistan sources most of its solar equipment from neighbouring China, where prices have dropped sharply, largely driven by overproduction and tech advances.

But the fall in national grid consumers has crept up on an unprepared government burdened by $8 billion of power sector debt, analysts say.

Pakistan depends heavily on costly gas imports, which it sells at a loss to national energy providers.

It is also tied into lengthy contracts with independent power producers, including some owned by China, for which it pays a fixed amount regardless of actual demand.

A government report in March said the solar power increase has created a "disproportionate financial burden onto grid consumers, contributing to higher electricity tariffs and undermining the sustainability of the energy sector."

Electricity sales dropped 2.8 percent year-on-year in June, marking a second consecutive year of decline.

Last month, the government imposed a new 10-percent tax on all imported solar, while the energy ministry has proposed slashing the rate at which it buys excess solar energy from consumers.

 

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets
LATEST NEWS

  1. Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

    Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

  2. Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries

    Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries

  3. ECB holds interest rates steady after streak of cuts

    ECB holds interest rates steady after streak of cuts

  4. Ministry to propose bill as Türkiye discusses minor justice system

    Ministry to propose bill as Türkiye discusses minor justice system

  5. Int’l media sounds alarm as starvation grips Gaza

    Int’l media sounds alarm as starvation grips Gaza
Recommended
Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets
Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries

Auto supply industry exports products to 202 countries
ECB holds interest rates steady after streak of cuts

ECB holds interest rates steady after streak of cuts
Central Bank cuts policy rate by 300 bps to 43 percent

Central Bank cuts policy rate by 300 bps to 43 percent
T-shirts, sneakers and late-night carts dominate online shopping

T-shirts, sneakers and late-night carts dominate online shopping
Yandex Türkiye rolls out AI travel and finance tools

Yandex Türkiye rolls out AI travel and finance tools
South Koreas economy grows in second quarter on exports surge

South Korea's economy grows in second quarter on exports surge
WORLD Int’l media sounds alarm as starvation grips Gaza

Int’l media sounds alarm as starvation grips Gaza

Four leading news organizations on July 24 said that their journalists in Gaza are facing the threat of starvation, as the number of hunger-related deaths has increased to 113 in the war-torn Palestinian territory.
ECONOMY Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Textile firms struggle to stay afloat as employment plummets

Türkiye’s textile and apparel industry is facing one of its most severe employment challenges in recent years, driven by a sharp decline in global demand and a wave of factory closures.  
SPORTS Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Palmer stars as Chelsea stun PSG to win Club World Cup final

Cole Palmer scored two goals and made another as Chelsea stunned Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup on Sunday, beating the European champions 3-0 before lifting the trophy alongside US President Donald Trump.
﻿