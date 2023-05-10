Pakistani judge rules Imran Khan can be held for 8 days

ISLAMABAD

A judge ruled Wednesday that Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan can be held for eight days.

The ruling comes a day after Khan was arrested in Islamabad. His arrest set off clashes between his supporters and police.

Angry protesters stormed and set fire to a building housing Radio Pakistan in the northwest on Wednesday as the death toll from the violence rose to four.

Khan, who lost power last year but remains the country’s most popular opposition figure, is the seventh former prime minister to be arrested in Pakistan.

His dramatic arrest on Tuesday deepened the political turmoil.