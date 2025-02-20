Pakistan, Türkiye to collaborate in advanced research, development sectors

ISLAMABAD
 Türkiye and Pakistan are committed to further collaborate in advanced research and development sectors, the latter's commerce minister said on Wednesday.

Jam Kamal Khan made the remarks during his visit to the Turkish Aerospace Pakistan office at the National Science and Technology Park in Islamabad, a statement by his ministry said.

The visit aimed to highlight the growing collaboration between the two countries, as well as to explore the innovative initiatives being undertaken within Pakistan’s advanced research and development sectors.

Turkish Ambassador Irfan Neziroglu, who received the minister, underscored the strong bilateral relations and Türkiye’s commitment to fostering technological and economic cooperation with Pakistan.

Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAŞ) is a leading player in the aerospace and defense industry, known for its advanced technological capabilities and cutting-edge defense solutions.

Turkish Aerospace Pakistan focuses on strengthening collaboration in the aerospace and defense sectors while providing opportunities for technology transfer, research and development, knowledge exchange, and innovation.

Khan expressed support for the ongoing efforts at Turkish Aerospace Pakistan and emphasized the importance of fostering partnerships between the government, academia, and the private sector.

“The visit further strengthened Pakistan’s commitment to building a robust aerospace and technology ecosystem that can contribute to the country’s economic and technological growth,’ the statement said.

Last week, Pakistan and Türkiye signed 24 cooperation agreements during Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to Islamabad. The deals included a memorandum between TUSAŞ and the Pakistan Maritime Research and Development Institute.

