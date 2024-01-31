Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife get 14 years jail in graft case

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife get 14 years jail in graft case

ISLAMABAD
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife get 14 years jail in graft case

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan and his wife were sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in jail after being found guilty of graft in a case involving gifts he received while premier.

The verdict, a week before national elections, comes a day after Khan was given a prison sentence of 10 years in a case related to leaking state secrets.

"Another sad day in our judicial system history, which is being dismantled," a spokesman for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party told media.

It was not immediately clear if Khan's sentences were to run consecutively or concurrently following a trial held inside the jail where he has been detained for much of the time since his arrest in August.

But Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar confirmed to AFP he had been sentenced alongside his wife, Bushra Bibi, who had been on remand throughout the trial.

"Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi have been sentenced. Bushra Bibi has not been arrested as yet," Safdar said.

The pair married in 2018, months before Khan was elected prime minister.

Bibi, a faith healer who met Khan when he approached her for spiritual guidance, is rarely seen in public.

About 127 million Pakistanis are eligible to vote on election day next Thursday, with Khan and PTI at the centre of debate despite being squeezed out of the limelight.

The ballot has already been marred by allegations of rigging, with Khan barred from running over a previous graft conviction and his party subject to a massive crackdown.

Since being ousted in 2022, Khan has been buried by court cases he claims have been triggered to prevent his return to office after a campaign of defiance against Pakistan's military kingmakers.

Khan had accused the powerful military — with whom he ruled in partnership for much of his tenure — of orchestrating his ouster in a U.S.-backed conspiracy.

When Khan was first arrested in May last year, riots broke out across the country.

But his street power was killed by a military crackdown that saw thousands of supporters detained — 100 of whom are facing closed-door military trials — and dozens of senior leaders forced underground.

"You have to take revenge for every injustice with your vote on February 8," Khan said in a statement posted on his X profile reacting to his 10-year sentence on Tuesday.

"Tell them that we are not sheep that can be driven with a stick."

PM ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Parliament strips imprisoned TİP lawmaker of seat

Parliament strips imprisoned TİP lawmaker of seat
LATEST NEWS

  1. Parliament strips imprisoned TİP lawmaker of seat

    Parliament strips imprisoned TİP lawmaker of seat

  2. Türkiye’s tourism revenues hit $54.3 billion last year

    Türkiye’s tourism revenues hit $54.3 billion last year

  3. S Korea president warns Pyongyang will meddle in election

    S Korea president warns Pyongyang will meddle in election

  4. Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife get 14 years jail in graft case

    Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife get 14 years jail in graft case

  5. Palestinian aid agency can't be replaced, UN says, warning of 'collapse'

    Palestinian aid agency can't be replaced, UN says, warning of 'collapse'
Recommended
S Korea president warns Pyongyang will meddle in election

S Korea president warns Pyongyang will meddle in election
Palestinian aid agency cant be replaced, UN says, warning of collapse

Palestinian aid agency can't be replaced, UN says, warning of 'collapse'
Biden says hes decided response to Jordan attack

Biden says he's decided response to Jordan attack
Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce

Israeli strikes rock Gaza as mediators push for new truce
Israel undercover agents kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank hospital raid

Israel undercover agents kill 3 Palestinians in West Bank hospital raid
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years jail

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years jail
WORLD S Korea president warns Pyongyang will meddle in election

S Korea president warns Pyongyang will meddle in election

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said Wednesday that the North's "irrational" regime was likely to carry out multiple provocations, including cyberattacks and drone intrusions, ahead of the South's April election.
ECONOMY US judge voids Elon Musks $56 billion Tesla compensation

US judge voids Elon Musk's $56 billion Tesla compensation

A judge in the U.S. state of Delaware voided the $56 billion compensation package of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk on Tuesday, siding with a shareholder who claimed the entrepreneur was overpaid.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".
﻿