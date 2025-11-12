Paddleboarding gains popularity on Black Sea coast

SAMSUN
Defying the cold waves of the Black Sea, citizens in Samsun are embracing paddleboarding, a sport globally known as stand-up paddle (SUP), which is fast gaining traction along the region’s shores.

Despite its fierce waves, the Black Sea has become a growing hub for new water sports, drawing participants from diverse professions to Atakum Beach, where they gather year-round to take the water.

A group including civil servants, physiotherapists, academics and engineers set up tables and chairs at dawn to prepare their SUP boards and gear. After enjoying a paddle in brisk water, they concluded their outing by sipping coffee together.

Retired police officer Fikri Yaşar, who has been paddleboarding for nearly a year, said they meet regularly at various points along Atakum’s coastline to attract public interest.

“We want people to see us and be inspired to try this or other sports,” he said. “Many stop to ask questions or even join us.”

Yaşar said paddleboarding offers a sense of freedom distinct from other water sports. “It's about standing and paddling. You can go further out, enjoy the openness and watch Samsun from the sea. It’s a wonderful feeling,” he said, adding that protective gear allows them to paddle even in cold weather.

Meteorology engineer Evren Bakılan, another regular paddler, noted that the Black Sea’s water temperatures have recently become comparable to those of other coastal regions. “While SUP is typically done on calm waters, it’s perfectly doable here too, and with fewer boats, the Black Sea is ideal for it,” he added.

 

