Özel to visit CHP mayor, Gezi protest figures in prison

Özel to visit CHP mayor, Gezi protest figures in prison

ISTANBUL
Özel to visit CHP mayor, Gezi protest figures in prison

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel will visit former Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer and four others held in Silivri Prison on Dec. 19.

Özer, a CHP mayor, was arrested on Oct. 31 over alleged ties to PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

The Interior Ministry later replaced him with a government-appointed trustee. Prosecutors are investigating claims that Özer’s administration funneled public funds to PKK.

During his visit, Özel is also set to meet Can Atalay, Osman Kavala and Tayfun Kahraman, who were arrested in connection with their involvement in the 2013 Gezi Park protests, as well as Selçuk Kozağaçlı, the former head of the Contemporary Lawyers Association (ÇHD).

Umut Akdoğan, Gizem Özcan, Ali Gökçek and Baran Yazgan will accompany the CHP leader.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador
LATEST NEWS

  1. Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

    Pharrell Williams named a UNESCO goodwill ambassador

  2. Lydian coins return home

    Lydian coins return home

  3. 'Emilia Pérez' and 'Wicked' advance in Oscars shortlists

    'Emilia Pérez' and 'Wicked' advance in Oscars shortlists

  4. Lego artist wows with his very grand designs

    Lego artist wows with his very grand designs

  5. State Opera and Ballet discovers young artists in Hatay

    State Opera and Ballet discovers young artists in Hatay
Recommended
Turkish producers receive mass order for Syria’s new flag

Turkish producers receive mass order for Syria’s new flag
Turkish Airlines launches AirTag-powered baggage tracking

Turkish Airlines launches AirTag-powered baggage tracking
Turk named world’s best female wrestler of 2024

Turk named world’s best female wrestler of 2024
Brewing enthusiasts in Japan meet Turkish tea culture

Brewing enthusiasts in Japan meet Turkish tea culture
Digital addiction fuels anxiety disorders among youth in Türkiye: Watchdog

Digital addiction fuels anxiety disorders among youth in Türkiye: Watchdog
Lebanese PM thanks Türkiye for its solidarity, support through these difficult times

Lebanese PM thanks Türkiye for its solidarity, support through 'these difficult times'

Türkiye calls for urgent support for Gaza, Lebanon at D-8 summit in Cairo

Türkiye calls for urgent support for Gaza, Lebanon at D-8 summit in Cairo

WORLD Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone

Israel plans an extended occupation of Syrian buffer zone

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israeli forces will stay in a buffer zone on the Syrian border until another arrangement is in place “that ensures Israel's security.”
ECONOMY Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

Galataport shares to be acquired by creditor banks

Creditor banks have reached an agreement for the restructuring of the debts provided to Galataport İstanbul Liman İşletmeciliği (Galataport) and Doğuş Galataport Gayrimenkul Yatırımları.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe in tatters after Athletic loss

Fenerbahçe headed into turbulent times after a home loss in the Europa League against Athletic Bilbao on Dec. 11 night added to the club’s wounds and sparked fan protests.  
﻿