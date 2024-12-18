Özel to visit CHP mayor, Gezi protest figures in prison

ISTANBUL

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel will visit former Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer and four others held in Silivri Prison on Dec. 19.

Özer, a CHP mayor, was arrested on Oct. 31 over alleged ties to PKK, designated a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union.

The Interior Ministry later replaced him with a government-appointed trustee. Prosecutors are investigating claims that Özer’s administration funneled public funds to PKK.

During his visit, Özel is also set to meet Can Atalay, Osman Kavala and Tayfun Kahraman, who were arrested in connection with their involvement in the 2013 Gezi Park protests, as well as Selçuk Kozağaçlı, the former head of the Contemporary Lawyers Association (ÇHD).

Umut Akdoğan, Gizem Özcan, Ali Gökçek and Baran Yazgan will accompany the CHP leader.