Özel says CHP backs civil servants amid wage dispute

ISTANBUL

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has said that his party stands with civil servants in weeks-long collective bargaining talks with the government.

"Someone is after the few pennies in the pockets of civil servants," Özel said on Aug. 20 during a CHP rally in Istanbul’s Üsküdar district.

His remarks came after public sector unions, representing civil servants, walked off the job on Aug. 18 to protest the government’s wage increase offer for 2026-2027.

“We call on all civil servants, regardless of their stance in the past or their current views: Your struggle is our struggle, the squares are yours, we are all behind you,” Özel said.

“Because we know that workers won’t be saved unless civil servants are saved. Laborers won’t be saved unless retirees are saved. The police won’t be saved unless young people are saved. Farmers won’t be saved unless tradespeople are saved.”

The CHP leader also repeated his criticism of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu’s arrest, claiming it hurt the economy.

“As you know, they devoured our $160 billion with the March 19 coup,” Özel said. “Shame on those who spent this money not on retirees, minimum wage earners or farmers, but on the coup attempt to imprison Mr. Ekrem.”

İmamoğlu was detained on March 19 in a corruption investigation and arrested on March 23, the same day the CHP named its presidential candidate for next elections.

Unions rejected the government’s initial proposal on Aug. 12, which included a 10 percent raise for the first half of 2026 and 6 percent for the second half, followed by two 4 percent increases in 2027.

A revised offer on Aug. 15 added 1,000 Turkish liras ($24) to base salaries, but unions dismissed it as insufficient.