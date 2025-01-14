Özel says Beşiktaş probe diverts from economic woes

Özel says Beşiktaş probe diverts from economic woes

ANKARA
Özel says Beşiktaş probe diverts from economic woes

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has accused the government of attempting to shift public attention away from the country’s economic difficulties by targeting opposition-run municipalities.

Özel's remarks came in response to the Jan. 13 detention of Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat, following an investigation into alleged corruption and bribery involving a criminal network trying to secure municipal tenders.

Akpolat, a member of the CHP, was detained at his summer residence in the northwestern city of Balıkesir. Police also conducted searches at his house in Istanbul and his office at the municipality.

"With the Beşiktaş operation, they are trying to cover up the livelihood problems... and make the oppression of the citizens less talked about," Özel said at parliament on Jan. 14.

"They don't know about the street and the market, nor about the ordeal in the kitchens... I am here to talk about what they want to be talked about."

The CHP leader described the investigation as "applying enemy law" and criticizing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for attempting to undermine opposition municipalities.

"Our mayors are fighting poverty... Erdoğan didn't know what to do, so he challenged the municipalities a bit," Özel said.

Akpolat, who has served as Beşiktaş’s mayor since 2019, was reelected with a landslide victory in 2024, securing 64 percent of the vote in the district, one of Istanbul’s most prominent.

The investigation focuses on allegations that a criminal group used bribes to influence officials within Beşiktaş and the neighboring Esenyurt Municipality to secure tenders for municipal projects.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

    Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

  2. Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

    Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

  3. Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

    Iraq, UK reach mega-infrastructure deals in reset of ties

  4. Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

    Syrians in uproar after volunteers paint over prison walls

  5. World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM

    World must keep pressure on Israel after truce: Palestinian PM
Recommended
Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions

Erdoğan receives Syria’s foreign minister, calls for lifting sanctions
MİT neutralizes PKKs senior Iran member

MİT 'neutralizes' PKK's senior Iran member
Istanbul toll from tainted alcohol rises to 19 dead in 48 hours

Istanbul toll from tainted alcohol rises to 19 dead in 48 hours
Erdoğan hails new era after talks with jailed PKK leader

Erdoğan hails 'new era' after talks with jailed PKK leader
Parliaments AI commission holds inaugural meeting

Parliament's AI commission holds inaugural meeting
Türkiye’s defense exports increased by 29 pct in 2024: Official

Türkiye’s defense exports increased by 29 pct in 2024: Official
Teknofest to be held in Turkish Cyprus in May

Teknofest to be held in Turkish Cyprus in May
WORLD Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel, Hamas agree deal for Gaza truce, hostage release

Israel and Hamas agreed on Wednesday to a deal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages being held in Gaza following separate meetings with Qatar's prime minister, a source briefed on the talks told AFP.

ECONOMY Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Turkish export credit bank in 2024 financed $7.8 billion

Türkiye’s export credit bank, Turkish Eximbank, provided financing of $7.8 billion in 2024, including $3.6 billion in sustainability-related supranational funds, the bank’s CEO Ali Güney told state-run Anadolu Agency.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿