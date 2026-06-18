Özel says allies preparing for possible break from CHP

ANKARA

Ousted Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel said on June 18 preparations are underway to establish a new political party or potentially align with an existing one, signaling a possible split within the main opposition movement following a court-ordered leadership change.

“There are preparations for the establishment of a new party. There is also the possibility of joining one of the other existing parties. Maybe we won’t join that party immediately, but we will make our preparations,” Özel said in televised remarks on private broadcaster NOW TV.

His leadership was removed last month after a court ruling invalidated the party’s 2023 convention over alleged irregularities and reinstated former leader Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and his administration.

Özel’s supporters are pushing for an extraordinary convention to restore the party’s electoral legitimacy. The reinstated administration rejects those calls, arguing that a regular vote should proceed according to schedule.

The ousted camp has argued that the court ruling could create uncertainty over the CHP’s eligibility to participate in future elections unless a new convention is held before July. Kılıçdaroğlu’s allies reject that interpretation, saying the ruling constitutes a force majeure situation.

Özel suggested that timing remains critical.

“If we absolutely have to mention a date ... that date is July 20, the beginning of the judicial recess,” he said. “It will be a 40-day period until the opening of the judicial year on Sept. 1, during which nothing can be done. That would truly be a period that would seriously shatter people’s hopes.”

Özel said preparations were being structured to ensure readiness even if elections were held as early as October.

Meanwhile, the CHP’s reinstated top disciplinary board lifted precautionary measures against lawmaker Gökhan Günaydın, though it remains unclear whether he will regain his position as the party’s deputy parliamentary leader.

The disciplinary board kept measures in place against eight other lawmakers. Three members — Süleyman Bülbül, Saniye Barut and Gülşah Deniz Atalar — issued dissenting opinions.

The restored central executive board also approved a series of disciplinary referrals and organizational changes during its June 17 meeting.

Among those referred to the disciplinary committee were Istanbul provincial head Özgür Çelik, Erzurum head Serhat Can Eş and Bitlis head Metin Güzelkaya.

The party also announced leadership changes in several provincial branches, including appointments in Erzurum, Gaziantep, Adana, Malatya, Bursa, Ankara and İzmir.

CHP’s provincial administrations in the affected provinces were dissolved. Asu Kaya, head of the CHP’s women’s branch, was also dismissed.