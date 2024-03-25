Özel praises CHP's emphasis on women, young candidates

ANKARA

Main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has extolled his party's nomination of a high number of women and young candidates while pledging to further enhance their presence within the party's ranks in the future.

Addressing supporters at a rally in İzmir's Çiğli district ahead of local elections slated for this weekend, Özel pointed out that half of the party's central executive board and the shadow cabinet are comprised of women.

Additionally, he recalled the party's endeavors to reduce the average age of the CHP's 60-seat party council staff, eventually to 43.

"This election marks a period of renewal, a transformative phase for our party," Özel said in his rally speech on March 24.

Referencing the principles of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Türkiye and the CHP, he highlighted the party's tradition of "entrusting the republic to young people."

Özel also lauded Türkiye's progressive stance on women's suffrage, noting that it preceded that of many developed European nations by at least four decades.

In İzmir, Özel revealed that the party has nominated nine female mayoral candidates and 12 hopefuls under the age of 40 on its lists.

"If we succeed in this revolution for women and youth in İzmir, it will pave the way for many women and young individuals, distinguishing our party from competitors in a profoundly positive manner," he remarked.

In a departure from the latest local election in 2019, the İYİ (Good) Party has nominated its own candidate, Ümit Özlale, in İzmir instead of throwing its support behind the main opposition party. CHP candidate Cemil Tugay will also face competition from the ruling Justice and Development Party's (AKP) candidate Hamza Dağ in the upcoming elections.