Özel pledges maritime ministry under CHP rule

SİNOP

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has vowed that his party will establish a maritime ministry if it comes to power, citing deep challenges faced by Türkiye's fishing industry.

"One of the areas facing the biggest problems is fishing, especially with these fuel prices," Özel said late on Aug. 31 at a rally in the northern city of Sinop, hours before the nationwide fishing season opened.

Özel pointed to high net and freight costs, pollution from factory waste and the damaging impact of hydroelectric plants on rivers as issues plaguing the sector. He also criticized the lack of fishing shelters and social protections for crews.

"Because there is no pricing policy, we are faced with figures that are expensive for consumers but also unsatisfactory for fishermen. Prices increase dramatically from the fisherman to the market stall," he said, adding that nearly 200 fishermen in Sinop had stopped working since last year.

He said the CHP had compiled reports highlighting the overlap of at least six ministries in maritime affairs, calling for a unified body.

The CHP leader promised to form a "Maritime Affairs, Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministry" to oversee licensing, regulation and pricing.

The Sinop rally was part of a series of gatherings demanding the release of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the CHP’s presidential candidate for next elections. He was arrested in March in a corruption probe.

Özel renewed his call for snap elections, accusing the ruling Justice and Development Part (AKP) of widening inequality.

"The AKP has a dark system, a system that makes the rich richer, the poor poorer and creates dependency," he said. "Hey Erdoğan, the ballot box is coming, and you’re going."