Özel pledges maritime ministry under CHP rule

Özel pledges maritime ministry under CHP rule

SİNOP
Özel pledges maritime ministry under CHP rule

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel has vowed that his party will establish a maritime ministry if it comes to power, citing deep challenges faced by Türkiye's fishing industry.

"One of the areas facing the biggest problems is fishing, especially with these fuel prices," Özel said late on Aug. 31 at a rally in the northern city of Sinop, hours before the nationwide fishing season opened.

Özel pointed to high net and freight costs, pollution from factory waste and the damaging impact of hydroelectric plants on rivers as issues plaguing the sector. He also criticized the lack of fishing shelters and social protections for crews.

"Because there is no pricing policy, we are faced with figures that are expensive for consumers but also unsatisfactory for fishermen. Prices increase dramatically from the fisherman to the market stall," he said, adding that nearly 200 fishermen in Sinop had stopped working since last year.

He said the CHP had compiled reports highlighting the overlap of at least six ministries in maritime affairs, calling for a unified body.

The CHP leader promised to form a "Maritime Affairs, Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministry" to oversee licensing, regulation and pricing.

The Sinop rally was part of a series of gatherings demanding the release of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, the CHP’s presidential candidate for next elections. He was arrested in March in a corruption probe.

Özel renewed his call for snap elections, accusing the ruling Justice and Development Part (AKP) of widening inequality.

"The AKP has a dark system, a system that makes the rich richer, the poor poorer and creates dependency," he said. "Hey Erdoğan, the ballot box is coming, and you’re going."

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye inks deal with UN drug agency

Türkiye inks deal with UN drug agency
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye inks deal with UN drug agency

    Türkiye inks deal with UN drug agency

  2. Türkiye mulls trying 17-year-old murder suspects as adults

    Türkiye mulls trying 17-year-old murder suspects as adults

  3. Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

    Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

  4. Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage

    Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage

  5. Exports up 4.3 pct to $178.1 bln in January-August

    Exports up 4.3 pct to $178.1 bln in January-August
Recommended
Türkiye inks deal with UN drug agency

Türkiye inks deal with UN drug agency
Türkiye mulls trying 17-year-old murder suspects as adults

Türkiye mulls trying 17-year-old murder suspects as adults
AKP spokesperson says PKK disbandment must include all affiliates

AKP spokesperson says PKK disbandment must include all affiliates
Türkiye expected to host over 2 mln cruise tourists by end of 2025

Türkiye expected to host over 2 mln cruise tourists by end of 2025
Elite Istanbul school to conduct nuclear experiment at CERN

Elite Istanbul school to conduct nuclear experiment at CERN
Tekin takes over as CHP Istanbul chief after expulsion from party

Tekin takes over as CHP Istanbul chief after expulsion from party
Rents soar in university neighborhoods amid enrollment season

Rents soar in university neighborhoods amid enrollment season
WORLD Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage

Protests erupt in Israel as military faces reservist shortage

Three days of protests by families of Israeli hostages erupted in Jerusalem and was marked by tense scenes on Sept. 3, as Israel’s military faces a growing trust crisis over its Gaza City plan.

ECONOMY Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

Annual inflation drops to 32.9 percent in August

Türkiye's annual inflation rate fell to 32.95 percent in August, official data has shown.

SPORTS Türkiye to play Serbia for EuroBasket group lead

Türkiye to play Serbia for EuroBasket group lead

Turkish men’s national basketball team will take on tournament favorite Serbia on Sept. 3 in a match to decide the winner of EuroBasket Group A.
﻿