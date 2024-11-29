Özel faces probe for remarks on prosecutor

ISTANBUL
An ex officio investigation has been launched against main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel over his comments targeting Istanbul Chief Prosecutor Akın Gürlek.

 

The prosecutor’s office said Özel’s remarks on Nov. 26 during a parliamentary address and following his Nov. 29 visit to imprisoned Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, constituted the offenses of “insulting a public official” and “targeting individuals involved in counterterrorism efforts.”

 

An indictment is being prepared, the office said.

 

During his earlier speech, Özel described Gürlek as the “executioner of the palace." After visiting Özer in custody, the CHP leader further criticized Gürlek, alleging he was “assassinating justice” and “applying enemy law.”

 

Özer, a CHP mayor, was arrested on Oct. 31 over alleged ties to PKK, which Türkiye, the United States and the European Union classify as a terrorist organization.

 

The Interior Ministry later replaced him with a government-appointed trustee. Prosecutors are investigating claims that Özer’s administration funneled public funds to PKK.

 

The crackdown also extended to other opposition-run municipalities. Mayors of CHP-controlled Ovacık and Hakkari, Tunceli, Mardin, Batman and Halfeti, governed by the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), were dismissed.

 

Authorities cited previous convictions and ongoing investigations into alleged PKK affiliations as the basis for their removal.

 

Later on Nov. 29, Özel met with DEM Party co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakırhan at CHP headquarters in the capital Ankara. Discussions focused on resolving the Kurdish issue and broader political developments.

 

CHP's Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu visited Mardin on Nov. 16 to show solidarity with his counterpart, Ahmet Türk, who was removed from office by the ministry earlier this month.

