Over half of long-awaited Istanbul cultural center done

  • August 08 2020 07:00:00

Over half of long-awaited Istanbul cultural center done

ISTANBUL- Anadolu Agency
Over half of long-awaited Istanbul cultural center done

Turkey has completed nearly 60% of the construction of Istanbul’s iconic new Atatürk Cultural Center, a landmark step in the nation’s art and cultural life.

A total of 57% of the construction is completed, as work continues on the new building, whose cornerstone President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan laid back in February 2018.

The new building bears the signature of Murat Tabanlıoğlu, the son of Hayati Tabanlıoğlu, who was the architect of the first building.

Work on the new complex is being carried out according to social distancing rules as part of novel coronavirus measures.

The rough construction of the building, which will consist of five interconnected blocks, has been completed. Work continues on other aspects of the complex, such as its external wall, aerated concrete, acoustic walls, acoustic suspended ceilings, and plaster.

Work on the building’s moving stage continues. The opera stage to be featured in the new building and the colorful outer shell of the opera sphere are both taking shape. The mechanical stage systems for the main opera hall were ordered from abroad.

The opera and main hall are set to open at the end of 2021, as orders will arrive late due to the pandemic.

Orders for all assembly products to be used in the construction of other parts of the building were placed. Assembly work continues for the incoming parts.

A four-story parking garage for the use of visitors and staff has also been completed.

Work on electrical and mechanical systems for the lower floors of the iconic building is also continuing.

The construction of Istanbul’s iconic cultural center is expected to be completed by year's-end, Turkey’s culture and tourism minister said in June.

In fall 2017, Erdoğan announced the new project for the Atatürk Cultural Center, known by its Turkish initials AKM, and said it would be a “symbolic” site of Istanbul.

The groundbreaking ceremony of the cultural complex in Istanbul’s teeming Taksim Square was attended by Erdoğan along with many Turkish actors, artists, and musicians.

The new building will boast a world-class opera hall that seats over 2,000 people, a theatre hall that seats over 800, backstage rooms, and fair areas.

The center will also boast meeting rooms, administrative offices, restaurants, and art galleries.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Central Bank acts swiftly to make lira more attractive

    Central Bank acts swiftly to make lira more attractive

  2. Turkey enters a tough new period  

    Turkey enters a tough new period  

  3. Erdoğan announces resumption of Turkey energy search in eastern Med

    Erdoğan announces resumption of Turkey energy search in eastern Med

  4. Only heir of Turkey’s ‘queen of brothels’ dies

    Only heir of Turkey’s ‘queen of brothels’ dies

  5. Ankara says Greece-Egypt deal on eastern Mediterranean ‘null, void’

    Ankara says Greece-Egypt deal on eastern Mediterranean ‘null, void’
Recommended
Baby’s back: New ’Dirty Dancing’ movie confirmed

Baby’s back: New ’Dirty Dancing’ movie confirmed
Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to film his movie in Turkey

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to film his movie in Turkey
Face masks replace threads on wish trees on Istanbul island

Face masks replace threads on wish trees on Istanbul island
Lake Hazar in Turkey’s east attracts holidaymakers

Lake Hazar in Turkey’s east attracts holidaymakers

Beethovens 5th plays at Montreal airport drive-in

Beethoven's 5th plays at Montreal airport 'drive-in'

AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks

AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks
WORLD Virus aid talks collapse in US

Virus aid talks collapse in US

A last-ditch effort by Democrats to revive Capitol Hill talks on vital COVID-19 rescue money collapsed in disappointment at week’s end, making it increasingly likely that Washington gridlock will mean more hardship for millions of people who are losing enhanced jobless benefits and further damage for an economy pummeled by the still-raging coronavirus.
ECONOMY Turkish firm enters worlds leading cybersecurity list

Turkish firm enters world's leading cybersecurity list

Turkish tech firm Kron on Aug. 6 was listed as a leader in the field of cybersecurity, according to the latest report of a major international research and advisory company.
SPORTS Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

Galatasaray complied with financial targets: UEFA

European football's governing body said on Aug. 7 that Turkish football club Galatasaray complied with financial targets for last season. 