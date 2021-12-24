Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

  • December 24 2021 20:05:00

Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

ISTANBUL
Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

The total amount in the FX-anchored deposit accounts reached 10 billion Turkish Liras ($880 million) as of Dec. 23 morning, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.

According to the new scheme introduced on Dec. 21, the Treasury and the Central Bank will reimburse losses on converted lira deposits against foreign currencies.

“There were speculations and manipulations in foreign exchange rates,” Nebati told private broadcaster NTV late on Dec. 23.

“The lira will reach its optimal level,” he added.

After private lenders launched deposit account products in accordance with the new scheme led by the three state lenders, the total volume of money in those deposit accounts started accelerating “in a geometrical rise,” said Nebati.

Turkey’s new economic model, which is based on high level of exports and lowering the current account deficit, will show positive results and rapid transformation before next summer, he also said.

“This is a special model that will attract direct investment,” he added, noting that Turkey received $12.7 billion in direct investment in the first 11 months of 2021.

The government will introduce new facilities, including value added tax deductions and credit guarantees for exporters, to support economic growth and prosperity in the first weeks or months of next year, according to the minister’s remarks.

Meanwhile, the Treasury and Finance Ministry on Dec. 24 introduced a cap of 17 percent to interest rates to be applied to the FX-protected deposit accounts. The Central Bank’s policy rate - one-week repo rate - stands at 14 percent, but some banks started offering interest rates as high as 17.25 percent amid competition between lenders.

Economy, system,

ECONOMY Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish economy going through historical change: Erdoğan

    Turkish economy going through historical change: Erdoğan

  2. Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

    Ankara accuses Greece of intense armament for military superiority

  3. Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

    Pandemic to be out of Turkey’s agenda: Health minister

  4. Indivisibility of transatlantic security fundamental principle for Turkey: Minister

    Indivisibility of transatlantic security fundamental principle for Turkey: Minister

  5. Female lieutenant leads combat operations center in corvette

    Female lieutenant leads combat operations center in corvette
Recommended
Government pushes for decrease in prices

Government pushes for decrease in prices
Financial stability committee convenes

Financial stability committee convenes
Turkey, Azerbaijan sign deals in field of energy

Turkey, Azerbaijan sign deals in field of energy
European commercial vehicle market narrows in November

European commercial vehicle market narrows in November
Turkish lira continues rebound following govt measures

Turkish lira continues rebound following gov't measures

Turkey’s road motor vehicle registrations up in November

Turkey’s road motor vehicle registrations up in November
WORLD Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release to Capitol riot probe

Former U.S. president Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Dec. 23 to block the release of White House records to a congressional committee investigating the January 6 assault on the Capitol by his supporters.
ECONOMY Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

Over $880 mln put into lira deposit accounts

The total amount in the FX-anchored deposit accounts reached 10 billion Turkish Liras ($880 million) as of Dec. 23 morning, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati has said.
SPORTS World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

World champ retires from taekwondo at 26

Turkish taekwondo world champion İrem Yaman has announced an unexpectedly shocking decision of her retirement at just 26 years of age.