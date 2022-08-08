Over 8,000 food companies fined in inspections

ISTANBUL

More than 8,300 food companies were fined a total of 113.5 million Turkish Liras in the first seven months of 2022 for violating safety and hygiene rules.

Some 7,500 officials from the Agriculture Ministry’s General Directorate of Food and Control carried out more than 731,000 inspections at businesses operating in the food industry.

Most of the fines were imposed on the companies for failing to comply with hygiene regulations.

Amid the inspections, 24 firms were ordered to cease operations, and officials filed criminal complaints for another 107 establishments.

Over the same period, the hotline “ALO 174 FOOD LINE,” operated by the General Directorate of Food and Control, received nearly 91,000 calls for complaints, most of which were related to hygiene issues. Another 5,000 calls were related to meat and meat products, while 3,400 were about bakery products.

In 2021, nearly 1.4 million inspections were conducted by the directorate, which resulted in 157 million liras of fines imposed on around 14,000 companies. Criminal complaints were filed for 146 establishments last year.

“We are working hard to make sure consumers have safe and hygiene products,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirişçi said, adding that inspections are regularly conducted in all 81 provinces.

Officials at the directorate act immediately on tip-offs received through the hotline, Kirişçi said.