Over 8,000 food companies fined in inspections

  • August 08 2022 07:00:00

Over 8,000 food companies fined in inspections

ISTANBUL
Over 8,000 food companies fined in inspections

More than 8,300 food companies were fined a total of 113.5 million Turkish Liras in the first seven months of 2022 for violating safety and hygiene rules.

Some 7,500 officials from the Agriculture Ministry’s General Directorate of Food and Control carried out more than 731,000 inspections at businesses operating in the food industry.

Most of the fines were imposed on the companies for failing to comply with hygiene regulations.

Amid the inspections, 24 firms were ordered to cease operations, and officials filed criminal complaints for another 107 establishments.

Over the same period, the hotline “ALO 174 FOOD LINE,” operated by the General Directorate of Food and Control, received nearly 91,000 calls for complaints, most of which were related to hygiene issues. Another 5,000 calls were related to meat and meat products, while 3,400 were about bakery products.

In 2021, nearly 1.4 million inspections were conducted by the directorate, which resulted in 157 million liras of fines imposed on around 14,000 companies. Criminal complaints were filed for 146 establishments last year.

“We are working hard to make sure consumers have safe and hygiene products,” Agriculture and Forestry Minister Vahit Kirişçi said, adding that inspections are regularly conducted in all 81 provinces.

Officials at the directorate act immediately on tip-offs received through the hotline, Kirişçi said.

ISTANBUL,

WORLD Drought forces water use rethink in Spain

Drought forces water use rethink in Spain
MOST POPULAR

  1. Gurnard returns to Marmara Sea as mucilage vanishes

    Gurnard returns to Marmara Sea as mucilage vanishes

  2. Promising future of ASEAN, Türkiye relations: Op-ed

    Promising future of ASEAN, Türkiye relations: Op-ed

  3. Expert urges people to use face masks as cases spike

    Expert urges people to use face masks as cases spike

  4. Turkish deputy prime minister mole in fraud case: CHP head

    Turkish deputy prime minister mole in fraud case: CHP head

  5. Saudis slam Iran over plot

    Saudis slam Iran over plot
Recommended
Tons of fruit stranded in EU, S.Africa battle of oranges

Tons of fruit stranded in EU, S.Africa battle of oranges
Flight tracking exposure irks billionaires and baddies

Flight tracking exposure irks billionaires and baddies
Payments with cards soar in first half

Payments with cards soar in first half
Turks spend 4 hours a day on apps

Turks spend 4 hours a day on apps
Cash budget posts another deficit in July

Cash budget posts another deficit in July
Hoteliers facing staff shortage as tourism gains momentum

Hoteliers facing staff shortage as tourism gains momentum
WORLD Drought forces water use rethink in Spain

Drought forces water use rethink in Spain

Faced with a historic drought and threatened by desertification, Spain is rethinking how it spends its water resources, which are used mainly to irrigate crops.
ECONOMY Over 8,000 food companies fined in inspections

Over 8,000 food companies fined in inspections

More than 8,300 food companies were fined a total of 113.5 million Turkish Liras in the first seven months of 2022 for violating safety and hygiene rules.
SPORTS Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

Harlem Globetrotters to stage shows in Istanbul

World famous American exhibition basketball team Harlem Globetrotters will stage shows in Istanbul’s Ülker Arena Hall on Oct. 22 and 23, Demirören News Agency has reported.