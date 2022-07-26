Over 72,000 books published in 2021: TUİK

ANKARA

A total of 72,052 books were published in Türkiye, according to the Turkish Statistical Institue (TÜİK).

TÜİK said in a report named “Print Media and International Standard Book Number Statistics” that around 87,000 materials were published in 2021, with an increase of 11.1 percent as compared with 2020.

“Apart from around 72,000 books, ISBN were given to some 329 electronic books on DVDs, more than 13,000 web based electronic books and some 815 talking books [online, cassette, CD, DVD], and 362 other materials,” it said.

Of all published materaials 23.2 percent in 2021 was on education, some 21.1 percent of them was on adult fiction, and 19.6 percent of them was academic.

According to TÜİK, 16.4 percent of them was on adult culture, 14.6 percent was on children and adolescence and some 5.2 percent on religion.

The number of newspapers and magazines decreased by 6 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.

The survey also showed that the total annual circulation of newspapers and magazines decreased by 7.2 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.

Total annual circulation of the newspapers and magazines published in our country was around 925 million in 2021 and 95.3 percent of this was newspapers’ circulation.

The total cost of official advertisements published in newspapers and magazines increased by 34.7 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to some 613 million Turkish Liras.