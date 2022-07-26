Over 72,000 books published in 2021: TUİK

  • July 26 2022 07:00:00

Over 72,000 books published in 2021: TUİK

ANKARA
Over 72,000 books published in 2021: TUİK

A total of 72,052 books were published in Türkiye, according to the Turkish Statistical Institue (TÜİK).

TÜİK said in a report named “Print Media and International Standard Book Number Statistics” that around 87,000 materials were published in 2021, with an increase of 11.1 percent as compared with 2020.

“Apart from around 72,000 books, ISBN were given to some 329 electronic books on DVDs, more than 13,000 web based electronic books and some 815 talking books [online, cassette, CD, DVD], and 362 other materials,” it said.

Of all published materaials 23.2 percent in 2021 was on education, some 21.1 percent of them was on adult fiction, and 19.6 percent of them was academic.

According to TÜİK, 16.4 percent of them was on adult culture, 14.6 percent was on children and adolescence and some 5.2 percent on religion.

The number of newspapers and magazines decreased by 6 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.

The survey also showed that the total annual circulation of newspapers and magazines decreased by 7.2 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.

Total annual circulation of the newspapers and magazines published in our country was around 925 million in 2021 and 95.3 percent of this was newspapers’ circulation.

The total cost of official advertisements published in newspapers and magazines increased by 34.7 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to some 613 million Turkish Liras.

Turkey,

TÜRKIYE Name-alike Turkish singer wants duet with Eminem

Name-alike Turkish singer wants duet with Eminem
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey slams US over Syria move

    Turkey slams US over Syria move

  2. Common knee osteoarthritis jab ‘ineffective:’ Study

    Common knee osteoarthritis jab ‘ineffective:’ Study

  3. Former Foreign Minister Türkmen passed away

    Former Foreign Minister Türkmen passed away

  4. Russian spacecraft delivers new crew to ISS

    Russian spacecraft delivers new crew to ISS

  5. Last call for Karakoç exhibition at Linart

    Last call for Karakoç exhibition at Linart
Recommended
Name-alike Turkish singer wants duet with Eminem

Name-alike Turkish singer wants duet with Eminem
Some 281,000 tourists toured skies with hot air balloons in 6 months: Minister

Some 281,000 tourists toured skies with hot air balloons in 6 months: Minister
Project to save Lake Marmara completed

Project to save Lake Marmara completed
Convicts to undergo medical examination without handcuffs

Convicts to undergo medical examination without handcuffs
Kandilli Observatory on watch for 10 years

Kandilli Observatory on watch for 10 years
Greece’s push backs recorded by drone: Ministry

Greece’s push backs recorded by drone: Ministry
WORLD UK’s Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes PM

UK’s Sunak vows to get tough on China if he becomes PM

Rishi Sunak on Sunday promised to get tough on China if he becomes Britain’s next prime minister, calling the Asian superpower the "number one threat" to domestic and global security.

ECONOMY Ryanair flies back into quarterly profit

Ryanair flies back into quarterly profit

Irish budget airline Ryanair said yesterday that it returned to profit in the first quarter as demand jumped on the travel sector’s nascent recovery from the COVID pandemic.  
SPORTS Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Korir, Pichardo add world titles to Olympic crowns

Kenya’s Emmanuel Korir and Pedro Pichardo of Portugal added world titles to their respective Olympic crowns on July 23, but there was injury heartbreak for Canada’s Damian Warner in the decathlon.