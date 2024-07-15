Over 70 FETÖ suspects nabbed in nationwide crackdown

Over 70 FETÖ suspects nabbed in nationwide crackdown

ANKARA
Over 70 FETÖ suspects nabbed in nationwide crackdown

The security forces have apprehended 74 individuals over allegedly having ties with the FETÖ terrorist organization in a major operation conducted across 27 out of the country's 81 provinces, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has announced.

The sweeping crackdown on July 15 coincided with the eighth anniversary of a failed coup attempt orchestrated by the FETÖ terrorist organization, resulting in the loss of 251 lives and injuring around 2,200 people.

Yerlikaya noted the police found that the suspects were attempting to establish pseudo-structures in key state institutions and were using a crypto-encrypted messaging app.

Some of the nabbed suspects have prison sentences and arrest warrants as part of several investigations targeting the terrorist group, Yerlikaya said.

The raids on their residences also resulted in the seizure of substantial amounts of cash and a large number of digital materials.

Yerlikaya conveyed in his message that operations against FETÖ members and their collaborators will continue with unwavering determination.

In his message commemorating the coup attempt, Yerlikaya reaffirmed that the nation had penned a "great epic" through unity and solidarity in 2016.

Speaking to the local media about the fight against FETÖ ahead of the July 15 anniversary, Yerlikaya disclosed that as a result of investigations carried out within his ministry, over 44,000 individuals were expelled from their duties in various units.

He stated that in approximately one year, 9,738 individuals were detained in 6,025 operations targeting FETÖ members.

Following the successful operations against FETÖ, a significant portion of the organization's activities was relocated abroad, he said.

Yerlikaya noted that after the July 15 coup attempt, the organization attempted to finance its domestic activities with revenues acquired abroad and to preserve its structure within Türkiye — an attempt that was thwarted by a large number of operations.

"Approximately 16 percent of the fugitive organization members are in the United States and about 23 percent are in Germany," Yerlikaya remarked.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() İzmir forest fire kills three people

İzmir forest fire kills three people
LATEST NEWS

  1. İzmir forest fire kills three people

    İzmir forest fire kills three people

  2. Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

    Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

  3. Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran

    Azerbaijan reopens its embassy in Iran

  4. Flames ravage paper factory in western city for days

    Flames ravage paper factory in western city for days

  5. China, Russia start joint naval drills

    China, Russia start joint naval drills
Recommended
İzmir forest fire kills three people

İzmir forest fire kills three people
Flames ravage paper factory in western city for days

Flames ravage paper factory in western city for days
Erdoğan remembers ‘epic struggle of Turkish nation’

Erdoğan remembers ‘epic struggle of Turkish nation’
Parliament speaker praises Türkiyes solidarity on 2016 failed coup anniversary

Parliament speaker praises Türkiye's solidarity on 2016 failed coup anniversary
Türkiye commemorates 8th anniversary of 2016 failed coup attempt

Türkiye commemorates 8th anniversary of 2016 failed coup attempt
Vice president, interior minister attend July 15 commemoration ceremony

Vice president, interior minister attend July 15 commemoration ceremony
WORLD Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

Israel gov’t votes to extend mandatory military service

Israel's government has approved a plan to temporarily extend compulsory military service for men to 36 months, up from 32 as the Gaza war against Hamas militants strains manpower.
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿