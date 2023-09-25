Over 70 astronauts to attend space event

Over 70 astronauts to attend space event

ISTANBUL
Over 70 astronauts to attend space event

Türkiye will host more than 70 internationally renowned astronauts during a five-day space event, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır has announced.

Hosted by Gökmen Space Aviation Training Center in the northwestern province of Bursa, the country’s first space aviation-themed interactive education hub, the event will feature astronauts and cosmonauts from 19 different countries known for their contributions to a large number of space missions.

They will collaborate to raise awareness about space exploration during the event, which will take place between Sept. 25 and 29.

"The selection of Türkiye for the event, which will be attended by world-renowned astronauts and cosmonauts, is important in terms of reaping the fruits of the National Space Program. We are waiting for all space enthusiasts," Kacir said in a social media post.

The event will feature prominent figures in the field of space exploration, ranging from astronaut Victor J. Glover, the pilot of the Artemis II mission set to orbit the moon, to Fei Junlong from China, who spent a total of 191 days in space, and Russian cosmonaut Sergey Avdeev, with 747 days of space experience.

Alper Gezeravcı and Tuva Atasever, who will be Türkiye’s first space travelers with a journey at the end of this year, will meet with space enthusiasts within the scope of the "Future Projection" session. On Sept. 27, astronauts will also meet with students as part of the "Science-Society" activities.

The theme of the organization was determined based on modern Türkiye founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s quote, “The future is in the skies.”

ECONOMY Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz
LATEST NEWS

  1. Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

    Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

  2. Standoff in northern Kosovo ends after day of deadly clashes

    Standoff in northern Kosovo ends after day of deadly clashes

  3. Foreign tourists’ expenditure rise 19 percent

    Foreign tourists’ expenditure rise 19 percent

  4. Ministry aims to increase exports to 'distant countries' to $80 bln

    Ministry aims to increase exports to 'distant countries' to $80 bln

  5. Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

    Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training
Recommended
‘Preparations underway to extract water from dam bottoms

‘Preparations underway to extract water from dam bottoms'
‘New vaccines should arrive in Türkiye’ to combat Eris

‘New vaccines should arrive in Türkiye’ to combat Eris
Ministry partners with TÜİK for agricultural census

Ministry partners with TÜİK for agricultural census
Athlete swims for 24 hours to highlight violence against women

Athlete swims for 24 hours to highlight violence against women
Türkiye launches two naval patrol ships in Istanbul

Türkiye launches two naval patrol ships in Istanbul
Turkish medic denied visa to attend Canadian congress

Turkish medic denied visa to attend Canadian congress
WORLD Standoff in northern Kosovo ends after day of deadly clashes

Standoff in northern Kosovo ends after day of deadly clashes

The standoff between gunmen and Kosovo authorities at a monastery near the border with Serbia ended Sunday night, authorities in Pristina said, following a police operation to regain control of the area.
ECONOMY Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

Economic program has Erdoğan’s full support, says VP Yılmaz

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan fully supports the new medium-term economic program, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz has reiterated.
SPORTS Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

Ministry, TFF launch project to provide football training

The Education Ministry and the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) have launched a joint project to provide football education to 100,000 students.