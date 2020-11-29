Over 640 PKK terror suspects nabbed across Turkey

  • November 29 2020 11:47:00

Over 640 PKK terror suspects nabbed across Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Over 640 PKK terror suspects nabbed across Turkey

At least 641 PKK/KCK terror suspects have been nabbed during two-day operations across Turkey, the Interior Ministry announced on Nov. 28.

The suspects were detained in 42 provinces in operations conducted in coordination with the Chief Prosecutor's offices, the ministry said in a written statement.

A large cache of guns, pistols, rifles, cartridges and magazines were seized in the searches, it added.

Digital materials and documents related to the terror group were also seized.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts

    Istanbul Airport tops European traffic charts

  2. Entrepreneurial woman's success story from US to Turkey

    Entrepreneurial woman's success story from US to Turkey

  3. Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,373 as daily cases increase by 30,103

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 13,373 as daily cases increase by 30,103

  4. Turkey condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist

    Turkey condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist

  5. Insulting beliefs far from freedom, says President Erdoğan

    Insulting beliefs far from freedom, says President Erdoğan
Recommended
Turkey condemns racist threat message in Greece

Turkey condemns 'racist threat message' in Greece
Turkey to maintain humanitarian foreign policy in 2021: Minister

Turkey to maintain humanitarian foreign policy in 2021: Minister
Istanbul to begin virtual pre-school classes amid virus

Istanbul to begin virtual pre-school classes amid virus
Turkey condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist

Turkey condemns killing of Iranian nuclear scientist
Insulting beliefs far from freedom, says President Erdoğan

Insulting beliefs far from freedom, says President Erdoğan

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers hold ‘sincere’ meeting

Turkish, Saudi foreign ministers hold ‘sincere’ meeting

WORLD Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election

Pennsylvania high court rejects lawsuit challenging election

Pennsylvania’s highest court on Nov. 28 night threw out a lower court’s order preventing the state from certifying dozens of contests on its Nov. 3 election ballot in the latest lawsuit filed by Republicans attempting to thwart President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state.
ECONOMY Zanzibar secures $3 bln from Turkish firm to boost fishing

Zanzibar secures $3 bln from Turkish firm to boost fishing

A Tanzanian firm has sealed a $3 billion deal with a Turkish investment firm to develop modern fish processing facilities and a landing port, local officials said on Nov. 28.
SPORTS Turkish football match postponed over COVID-19 cases

Turkish football match postponed over COVID-19 cases

The football match between Adanaspor and Beypiliç Boluspor scheduled for Nov. 30 was postponed after dozens of players tested positive for coronavirus on Nov. 28.