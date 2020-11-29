Over 640 PKK terror suspects nabbed across Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

At least 641 PKK/KCK terror suspects have been nabbed during two-day operations across Turkey, the Interior Ministry announced on Nov. 28.

The suspects were detained in 42 provinces in operations conducted in coordination with the Chief Prosecutor's offices, the ministry said in a written statement.

A large cache of guns, pistols, rifles, cartridges and magazines were seized in the searches, it added.

Digital materials and documents related to the terror group were also seized.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU - has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.