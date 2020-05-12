Over 60,000 return home following quarantine

  • May 12 2020 09:31:13

Over 60,000 return home following quarantine

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Over 60,000 return home following quarantine

More than 60,000 people in Turkey have completed their mandatory 14-day quarantine period at designated student dormitories, the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said on May 11. 

The agency said that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, 70,672 people across 77 provinces have been quarantined. Most of them had returned from abroad.

It added that a total of 60,385 completed the quarantine period and were released after testing negative for COVID-19.

The return of the quarantiners to their homes was free of charge and coordinated by AFAD. Some 2,011 AFAD personnel have served during the quarantine and release process.

The agency added that it had supported social support groups known as Vefa with nearly 1,100 personnel and 446 vehicles.

They have so far spent more than 71 million Turkish liras (over $10 million) for senior citizens and patients of chronic illnesses, who are at particular risk due to the virus.

After Turkey declared a partial curfew for seniors and those with chronic diseases in March, the Interior Ministry established the Vefa groups to help the public, particularly those who live alone.


coronavirus,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from May 16: Erdoğan

    Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from May 16: Erdoğan

  2. Istanbul stands out as an example in fight against COVID-19

    Istanbul stands out as an example in fight against COVID-19

  3. Turkey enters a new phase in its migration policies with COVID-19

    Turkey enters a new phase in its migration policies with COVID-19

  4. Turkey removes 3 foreign banks' FX transactions ban

    Turkey removes 3 foreign banks' FX transactions ban

  5. Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,841 as recoveries exceed 95,000

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 3,841 as recoveries exceed 95,000
Recommended
Medical supplies sent by Turkey arrive in Kazakhstan

Medical supplies sent by Turkey arrive in Kazakhstan
Turkey denies receiving coronavirus test kits from Iran

Turkey denies receiving coronavirus test kits from Iran
Turkey to launch healthy tourism certification program

Turkey to launch healthy tourism certification program
Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from May 16: Erdoğan

Turkey will impose four-day lockdown from May 16: Erdoğan
White sands of Lake Salda brought back

White sands of Lake Salda brought back

Erdoğan, Merkel discuss cooperation in fight against COVID-19

Erdoğan, Merkel discuss cooperation in fight against COVID-19
WORLD Virus hope in US as WHO hails global progress

Virus hope in US as WHO hails global progress

The United States logged a second consecutive day of fewer than 900 coronavirus deaths, as the World Health Organization hailed global progress but warned of the need for "extreme vigilance" against a second wave.    
ECONOMY Turkeys Wealth Fund to raise state lenders core capital

Turkey's Wealth Fund to raise state lenders' core capital

The Turkish Wealth Fund (TWF) announced late on May 11 that it will raise the core capital of three state lenders.

SPORTS Turkish basketball, volleyball leagues canceled due to pandemic

Turkish basketball, volleyball leagues canceled due to pandemic

Turkey’s basketball and volleyball leagues will not return to action this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.