Over 46.8 mln doses of jabs administered in Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey has administered over 46.84 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released on June 26.

More than 32 million people have received their first doses, while over 14.8 million have been fully vaccinated, showed the Health Ministry count.

Earlier this week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also unveiled Turkovac, the country's homegrown COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which has entered Phase 3 clinical trials.

Amid a nationwide fall in virus cases, Turkey is set to end all restrictions, which include nighttime curfews and full lockdown on Sundays, as of July 1.

On June 1, the country eased some measures following a 17-day strict lockdown.