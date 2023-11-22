Over 46,000 houses built in quake zone

FEVZİ KIZILKOYUN – KAHRAMANMARAŞ
More than 46,000 permanent houses built in 11 cities affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes will be handed over to their rightful owners by the beginning of 2024.

The construction of 680,000 permanent houses has begun in 11 provinces affected by the earthquake. By the end of 2023, 41,000 houses in provincial and district centers and 5,000 village houses in rural areas will be given to earthquake victims.

Permanent housing construction continues in the region, where 216,881 people have applied for the reconstruction of their homes to date.

The rubble of the buildings that collapsed in the earthquake and those in urgent need of demolition has been completely removed.

Demolition and debris removal of severely and moderately damaged buildings is continuing. The debris removal is expected to be completed in all provinces except Hatay by the end of the year.

The main obstacle to the demolition and removal of rubble is the stay of execution orders obtained by the rightful owners from the courts. Due to these orders, the demolition of many buildings has been stopped.

The cultural heritage was also severely damaged by the earthquake. According to official figures, the number of severely damaged cultural relics is 1,365. Efforts are also underway to restore the region's damaged cultural property to its original state.

Currently, 637,011 earthquake victims are living in 190,283 containers in 378 container cities established in the 11 provinces affected by the earthquake.

Among the earthquake victims who are struggling to survive in containers, 617,663 are Turkish citizens and 19,348 are Syrians. The tent cities established after the earthquake have been dismantled. Only in two tent cities in Hatay, which have not been removed, are foreign earthquake victims living.

Earthquake survivors are struggling to live in containers due to the cold weather, rainfall and winter conditions. The teams of the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency of Türkiye (AFAD) are working 24 hours a day and trying to prevent negativity.

