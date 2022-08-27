Over 440 migrants caught in İzmir in one week

İZMİR / MUĞLA

The gendarmerie units in the western province of İzmir have caught 446 irregular migrants between Aug. 15 and 24, İhlas News Agency has reported.

“Some three suspects involved in human smuggling have also been detained,” the agency said.

The migrants were nabbed in 17 different operations held in the province’s Çeşme, Karaburun, Dikili, Selçuk, Kemalpaşa, Menemen, Foça, Urla and Tire districts. Some three trucks and a dinghy were seized in the operations.

In another incident in the Aegean province of Muğla, the Coast Guard saved some 75 migrants floating in three dinghies off the Datça district.

“Two Turkish smugglers were also detained,” Demirören News Agency reported.

Another news about migrants was from the Northwestern province of Kırklareli on Aug. 26.

“An Afghan migrant was found dead,” the agency wrote, adding that he drowned in a stream.

According to the agency, three Afghan migrants, who were caught by the police, admitted that “a friend was missing.”

The police officers found the dead body of the migrant near the stream.