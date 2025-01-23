Over 4 trillion Turkish Liras invested in tangible assets

Over 4 trillion Turkish Liras invested in tangible assets

ANKARA
Over 4 trillion Turkish Liras invested in tangible assets

Gross investment expenditures on tangible assets amounted to 4.19 trillion Turkish Liras in 2023, official data has shown.

Of this amount, 1.33 trillion liras were spent by enterprises operating in the manufacturing sector, and 602 billion liras by those in the wholesale and retail trade sector, said the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

The transportation and storage sector invested 543 billion liras.

Some 2.2 trillion liras of those investments on tangible assets went to machinery and equipment, while another 1.3 trillion liras were invested on buildings and structures.

The share of machinery and equipment in total gross investment expenditures on tangible assets increased from 51.9 percent in 2022 to 52.6 percent in 2023.

The share of buildings and structure investments was 30.7 percent, ranking second.

Gross investments expenditures on major renovations of constructions and buildings amounted to 361 billion liras and 323 billion liras were spent on land and 17 billion liras on other tangible assets in 2023, according to TÜİK.

In 2022, gross investment expenditures on tangible assets were 2.35 trillion liras.

The investment in tangible assets/turnover ratio was 7.1 percent in 2023, up from 6.4 percent in the previous year, showed TÜİK data.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

    Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

  2. Türkiye’s crypto market faces more regulations

    Türkiye’s crypto market faces more regulations

  3. MGK updates top security document

    MGK updates top security document

  4. DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

    DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

  5. Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan

    Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan
Recommended
Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data

Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data
Central Bank delivers another 250 bps interest rate cut

Central Bank delivers another 250 bps interest rate cut
40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders

40 firms file 100 applications for wind YEKA tenders
Credit card payments increase 99 percent last year: Data

Credit card payments increase 99 percent last year: Data
South Korea’s growth slowed in Q4 amid political crisis

South Korea’s growth slowed in Q4 amid political crisis
Japans exports hit record high, but trade deficit continues

Japan's exports hit record high, but trade deficit continues
WORLD Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid

Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid

Hundreds of residents of the occupied West Bank's Jenin refugee camp were leaving their homes on Thursday, days into a large-scale Israeli raid in the area.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data

Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data

The consumer confidence index declined by 0.4 percent month-on-month in January after rising 1.9 percent the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Jan. 23.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿