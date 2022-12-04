Over 4 mln women downloaded emergency support app

ANKARA
KADES, an emergency support application for women which directs security units to the place of violence in just minutes upon notification, has been downloaded by more than 4 million women since 2018, the country’s interior minister has said.

“In case of an emergency our call center is notified with one touch, and we direct the closest team,” Süleyman Soylu said.

According to data shared by Soylu, teams received 536,000 reports on KADES so far, while 318,000 of these were “real and dangerous reports.”

In the first 10 months of the year, 4.1 million women downloaded the app on their phones, Soylu added.

France and Belgium launched similar applications, taking KADES as an example, the minister also noted.

Last year, KADES was awarded by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) within the scope of “fighting domestic violence.”

