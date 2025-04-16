Over 4 million foreigners in Türkiye, minister says

Over 4 million foreigners in Türkiye, minister says

ANKARA
Over 4 million foreigners in Türkiye, minister says

Türkiye is currently home to more than 4 million foreigners, including 2.78 million Syrians under temporary protection, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on April 16.

In a post shared on X, Yerlikaya said between Dec. 9, 2024, and April 13, a total of 175,512 Syrians voluntarily returned to their country.

The highest number of crossings was recorded at the Cilvegözü border gate in the southern province of Hatay, totaling 87,867. Additionally, the Öncüpınar crossing in the nearby province of Kilis accounted for 63,532 returns, while Yayladağı in Hatay saw 10,151 crossings.

Yerlikaya said a total of 915,515 Syrians have returned to Syria since 2017.

Of the 4.04 million foreigners currently in Türkiye, approximately 1 million hold residence permits, and 178,399 are under international protection, according to the ministry’s data.

Türkiye hosts the world’s largest population of Syrian refugees. The government has recently expanded border crossing capacities to facilitate returns amid a surge in departures following the toppling of Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

A notable increase in returns is expected to begin in June, coinciding with the end of the school year.

“Tens of thousands of Syrian families currently residing in Türkiye have children enrolled in schools here, so they have to wait for the closure of the academic year,” Yerlikaya told private broadcaster NTV earlier.

The minister said a similar boost in capacity to accommodate the anticipated surge in border crossings could be expected during the summer months as well.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed
LATEST NEWS

  1. DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

    DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

  2. Türkiye won’t open straits until peace reached between Russia-Ukraine

    Türkiye won’t open straits until peace reached between Russia-Ukraine

  3. Türkiye to enter a new era after solving terror problem: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to enter a new era after solving terror problem: Erdoğan

  4. 500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

    500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

  5. Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students

    Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students
Recommended
DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed
Türkiye won’t open straits until peace reached between Russia-Ukraine

Türkiye won’t open straits until peace reached between Russia-Ukraine
Türkiye to enter a new era after solving terror problem: Erdoğan

Türkiye to enter a new era after solving terror problem: Erdoğan
Türkiye conducts largest drug op in its history: Minister

Türkiye conducts largest drug op in its history: Minister
İstiklal Avenue ranked Istanbul’s busiest shopping street

İstiklal Avenue ranked Istanbul’s busiest shopping street
Eastern Black Sea cities emerge as retirement havens amid industrial decline

Eastern Black Sea cities emerge as retirement havens amid industrial decline
Türkiye boosts wildlife conservation by breeding 312 endangered animals

Türkiye boosts wildlife conservation by breeding 312 endangered animals
WORLD 500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

Around 500,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza since Israel resumed its military offensive in the Palestinian territory following the collapse of a temporary truce with Hamas, according to the U.N. humanitarian office, OCHA.
ECONOMY Private sector’s external debt tops $179 billion in February

Private sector’s external debt tops $179 billion in February

The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad stood at $179.2 billion as of February, increasing by $1.2 billion in comparison to the previous month, the Central Bank said on April 17.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿