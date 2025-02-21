Over 350 nabbed over FETÖ funding via döner kebab chain

ANTALYA

The police carried out a rare operation against a famous döner kebab restaurant chain in several cities on Feb. 21, detaining 353 individuals under accusations of financing the FETÖ terror organization.

The operations across 31 of all 81 cities also led to the apprehension of 10 public servants as part of an investigation centered in the southern province of Antalya, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

The suspects channeled funds to the terror group through the döner restaurant chain.

This chain operated under a franchise system and reportedly provided official partnerships to individuals who had been investigated due to their FETÖ connections, in exchange for a fee, the minister said.

The company does not allow entry into partnerships without an organizational reference, which they referred to as "Reference-Based Growth,” Yerlikaya noted.

This system was used to employ and financially support FETÖ affiliates, with these branches being utilized to collect donations for the group.

The company also expanded internationally by offering new franchises, thereby facilitating the transfer of funds to FETÖ members abroad.

To evade detection, illegal stakeholders funneled money through FETÖ-associated businesses, such as jewelry stores.

The franchise network used its branches to conduct both domestic and international money transfers, furthering the organization’s operations.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) has been tracking the company for an extended period.

FETÖ is the terror organization behind the 2016 coup attempt against the Turkish government, which resulted in the deaths of over 250 people.