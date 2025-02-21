Over 350 nabbed over FETÖ funding via döner kebab chain

Over 350 nabbed over FETÖ funding via döner kebab chain

ANTALYA
Over 350 nabbed over FETÖ funding via döner kebab chain

The police carried out a rare operation against a famous döner kebab restaurant chain in several cities on Feb. 21, detaining 353 individuals under accusations of financing the FETÖ terror organization.

The operations across 31 of all 81 cities also led to the apprehension of 10 public servants as part of an investigation centered in the southern province of Antalya, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

The suspects channeled funds to the terror group through the döner restaurant chain.

This chain operated under a franchise system and reportedly provided official partnerships to individuals who had been investigated due to their FETÖ connections, in exchange for a fee, the minister said.

The company does not allow entry into partnerships without an organizational reference, which they referred to as "Reference-Based Growth,” Yerlikaya noted.

This system was used to employ and financially support FETÖ affiliates, with these branches being utilized to collect donations for the group.

The company also expanded internationally by offering new franchises, thereby facilitating the transfer of funds to FETÖ members abroad.

To evade detection, illegal stakeholders funneled money through FETÖ-associated businesses, such as jewelry stores.

The franchise network used its branches to conduct both domestic and international money transfers, furthering the organization’s operations.

The Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) has been tracking the company for an extended period.

FETÖ is the terror organization behind the 2016 coup attempt against the Turkish government, which resulted in the deaths of over 250 people.

Türkiye, maydonoz,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce
LATEST NEWS

  1. Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

    Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

  2. Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

    Creative control of Bond franchise shifts to Amazon

  3. NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

    NASA cuts odds of asteroid impact in 2032 to 1.5 pct

  4. Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

    Grande, Chalamet, Erivo, Yeoh among SAG Awards presenters

  5. State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair

    State Theaters showcases recycled-material costumes at Ankara fair
Recommended
İzmir’s population projected to reach 5.6 mln by 2050

İzmir’s population projected to reach 5.6 mln by 2050
Istanbul hair transplant boom shifts focus to more European clients

Istanbul hair transplant boom shifts focus to more European clients
Türkiye trials first 5G technology during football match

Türkiye trials first 5G technology during football match
Air crashes in Türkiye hit 9-year high: Report

Air crashes in Türkiye hit 9-year high: Report
Woman wins 55 medals after 1 year in coma

Woman wins 55 medals after 1 year in coma
Peace cannot be sustained without economic development, prosperity: Fidan

Peace cannot be sustained without economic development, prosperity: Fidan
Erdoğan says AKP congress to mark new era

Erdoğan says AKP congress to mark 'new era'
WORLD Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Six Israeli hostages released under fragile Hamas truce

Hamas paraded six Israeli hostages, some looking dazed and others elated, before cheering crowds at two meticulously recorded ceremonies in the Gaza Strip on Saturday.
ECONOMY Business world faces radical changes with golden collars redefining it

Business world faces radical changes with 'golden collars' redefining it

Stellantis Türkiye Chief Commercial Officer Ayça Furth predicts significant transformations in the business landscape over the next five years.
SPORTS Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Alperen Şengün makes history as 2nd Turkish player to become an NBA All-Star

Houston Rockets center Alperen Şengün was named an NBA All-Star for the first time in his career on Thursday.
﻿