Over 340 kilograms of drugs seized at border

ANKARA

A total of 340.5 kilograms of drugs in 10 sacks were seized on the border line in the eastern province of Van, the Defense Ministry has announced.

“Security forces deal another blow to the drug gangs, which are the biggest supporters of the terrorist organizations. During the search operations conducted at the Van border, a total of 340.5 kilograms of narcotics were seized, including 208 kilograms of methamphetamine, 120 kilograms of marijuana, and 12.5 kilograms of heroin, found in 10 sacks,” a ministry statement said on June 28.

In a previous statement, the Interior Ministry pointed out that a significant portion of the illegally smuggled drugs into the country enters through the Van border.

In another drug operation conducted yesterday, 2 kilograms of methamphetamine were seized in the luggage of a foreign suspect at an intercity bus terminal in the western province İzmir.

İzmir police’s anti-narcotics departments acted upon receiving information that drugs were found in the terminal. A search of the luggage belonging to the foreign national, U.A, identified only by initials, resulted in the seizure of 2 kilograms of methamphetamine. U.A was arrested and sent to prison.