Over 30.44 mln vaccine shots administered in Turkey

ANKARA

Turkey has so far administered over 30.44 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures released on June 5.

More than 17.43 million people have received their first doses, while over 13 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry's count showed.

Turkey is imposing a curfew from 10 p.m. [1900GMT] to 5 a.m. [0200GMT] on weekdays and Saturdays, and a full lockdown on Sundays till July.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 3.71 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 172.66 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.