Over 3 million properties sold in 2024

Over 3 million properties sold in 2024

ANKARA
Over 3 million properties sold in 2024

Türkiye's real estate market showed remarkable growth in 2024, with property sales reaching 3,065,872, a 3.9 percent increase from the previous year.

This surge in activity has significantly boosted government coffers, with deed fees soaring to 96.13 billion liras, marking a 60 percent rise from 2023.

Data from the Land Registry offices reveals that 18,726,979 transactions were processed nationwide in 2024. Of these, over 3 million were property sales, including homes, commercial spaces, and land plots. Other significant transactions included 1.35 million mortgages and 477,974 inheritance transfers.

Additional transactions included property mergers, donations, lifetime care agreements, and construction contracts, among others.

December proved to be the busiest month for real estate activity, with 2,072,000 transactions, while June saw the lowest activity at 1,075,000 transactions.

The increase in property sales has translated into substantial revenue for the government. Deed fees from property sales alone reached 91.59 billion liras, contributing to the total deed fee revenue of 96.13 billion liras in 2024.

Istanbul led the country with 357,873 property sales, followed by Ankara (209,244) and Izmir (144,183). These cities also topped revenue generation from land registry transactions, with Istanbul exceeding 27.5 billion liras.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

    Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

  2. Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan

    Türkiye will continue efforts for peace in Gaza until results achieved: Erdoğan

  3. Baku reports Armenian border fire in Lachin

    Baku reports Armenian border fire in Lachin

  4. Iran ‘main challenge’ in Middle East: Macron

    Iran ‘main challenge’ in Middle East: Macron

  5. US to ease Syria aid restrictions: Report

    US to ease Syria aid restrictions: Report
Recommended
Türkiyes airports serve over 230 million passengers in 2024

Türkiye's airports serve over 230 million passengers in 2024
Over 22,000 short-term rental permits issued amid rising demand

Over 22,000 short-term rental permits issued amid rising demand
Agricultural insurance pool provides massive support to farmers

Agricultural insurance pool provides massive support to farmers
US to impose full sanctions on Serbia’s oil sector in January

US to impose 'full sanctions' on Serbia’s oil sector in January
Indonesia launches free-meal programme to combat stunting

Indonesia launches free-meal programme to combat stunting
Tech world turns to mental health tools at Las Vegas

Tech world turns to mental health tools at Las Vegas
WORLD Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Trudeau resigns as Liberal Party leader after growing pressure

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced his resignation on Jan. 6 in the face of rising discontent over his leadership and after the abrupt departure of his finance minister signaled growing turmoil within his government.
ECONOMY Over 3 million properties sold in 2024

Over 3 million properties sold in 2024

Türkiye's real estate market showed remarkable growth in 2024, with property sales reaching 3,065,872, a 3.9 percent increase from the previous year.

SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿