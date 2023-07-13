Over 3,500 illegal migrants caught in Istanbul in last 6 days

Over 3,500 illegal migrants caught in Istanbul in last 6 days

ISTANBUL
Over 3,500 illegal migrants caught in Istanbul in last 6 days

With the intensifying efforts to combat illegal migration in Istanbul, security forces have apprehended more than 3,500 individuals in the last six days, while foreigners who live registered in the city stated that they were satisfied with the inspections, local media has reported.

Late on July 4, Istanbul police initiated inspections throughout the city, especially in districts where illegal immigrants were found to be densely populated.

The inspections and measures target individuals who have entered Türkiye illegally, worked without permission, or overstayed their visa exemption or residence period.

Since the commencement of the inspections, a total of 3,535 illegal immigrants have been apprehended.

Upon completion of their procedures at the police station, the detainees were transferred to removal centers in preparation for deportation.

According to reports from daily Milliyet, registered immigrants living in the city expressed their satisfaction with the inspections, stating that irregular migrants "create a false perception about foreigners living in the country."

Some immigrants noted that those residing in the country illegally are involved in incidents that disrupt public order, such as theft or fights, adding that such incidents also put other foreigners in accordance with all legal procedures under suspicion.

"We have been living in Türkiye for years. We also want those who stay illegally to be sent back. They get involved in fights and commit theft," said a refugee who came to Istanbul from Aleppo, Syria, eight years ago.

"We pay residency fees to the Turkish government every year. But the illegal ones live without taking any responsibility." Muhammed Raşit, a migrant who has resided in Türkiye since 2016 said.

Noting that he has been running a shop in the Fatih district for a while, Raşit stated that all the Syrian and Palestinian employees in his workplace are registered and have work permits.

"When some people who come to Türkiye through illegal ways get involved in an incident, we all become targets,” he said.

In Zeytinburnu district, where Afghan refugees predominantly live, many shop owners also stated that as police have caught a large number of illegal Afghan refugees in the past two months, the unregistered ones do not go out during the day.

Recently, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that the measures to detect and combat illegal migration will continue to intensify.

The fight against irregular migration has been identified as a top priority by the ministry, with efforts being made not only in Istanbul but also across all 81 provinces, Yerlikaya said.

Illegal,

TÜRKIYE Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP

Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP
LATEST NEWS

  1. Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP

    Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP

  2. Ankara criticizes UN statement on Cyprus

    Ankara criticizes UN statement on Cyprus

  3. Country in grip of record-breaking heatwave

    Country in grip of record-breaking heatwave

  4. Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

    Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

  5. Top US, Chinese diplomats to meet at ASEAN talks

    Top US, Chinese diplomats to meet at ASEAN talks
Recommended
Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP

Kılıçdaroğlu urges release of imprisoned MP
Ankara criticizes UN statement on Cyprus

Ankara criticizes UN statement on Cyprus
Country in grip of record-breaking heatwave

Country in grip of record-breaking heatwave
Türkiye calls on allies for clear stance against terror

Türkiye calls on allies for clear stance against terror
Consumers putting spending on hold amid tax hikes

Consumers putting spending on hold amid tax hikes
Millions of students struggle to choose high school

Millions of students struggle to choose high school
Rubbish piles up in open areas of Istanbul

Rubbish piles up in open areas of Istanbul
WORLD Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

Spain sweats out sultry nights as heat wave bakes southern Europe

Spain sweltered under an unrelenting heat wave Wednesday as temperatures started to build toward what is forecast to be a torrid weekend across southern Europe.

ECONOMY France to pay bonus for shoe, clothes repairs to cut waste

France to pay bonus for shoe, clothes repairs to cut waste

From October, France will pay a bonus to encourage people to have their clothes and shoes repaired rather than throwing them away, the government said.

SPORTS Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers blank Blue Jays

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matt Manning and relievers Jason Foley and Alex Lange combined to throw a Major League Baseball no-hitter on July 8 as the hosts defeated Toronto 2-0.