Over 280 sites to be tendered for mining

ISTANBUL

The Turkish Energy and Natural Sources Ministry has decided to hold tenders to open 284 sites to mining, according to the Official Gazette.

The mentioned 284 mining sites were put out to tender previously, but the tenders were canceled because there was not adequate number of bidders, the decision of the General Directorate of Mining and Petroleum Affairs (MAPEG) said yesterday.

The tender specifications will be announced on MAPEG’s official website for 15 days, it added.

MAPEG will also hold a tender to grant certificates for two small mining sites on April 20, the decision also said. Mining operators in the adjacent lands will be eligible to participate in the tender.

The tender guarantees cannot be lower than the minimum bid price, according to MAPEG.

Turkish mining and quarrying index soared 8.5 percent in January on the same month of 2019, the data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) showed on March 14.