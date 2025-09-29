Over 230 aftershocks rattle western city after 5.4 quake

Over 230 aftershocks rattle western city after 5.4 quake

KÜTAHYA
Over 230 aftershocks rattle western city after 5.4 quake

Over 230 tremors have rattled the western province of Kütahya’s Simav district after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck on Sept. 28, according to data from the country’s emergency management authority.

 

Just 13 minutes after the initial quake, a 4 magnitude aftershock rattled the area, followed by additional shocks measuring 3.6 and 3.4. Persisting into the night and early morning, the following tremors ranged from 1 to 4.5 in magnitude.

 

The main quake was felt as far as the provinces of Istanbul, Bursa and İzmir.

 

Kütahya Governor Musa Işın reported damage to eight abandoned buildings in Simav. The municipal service building in nearby Hisarcık also sustained structural damage, with visible cracks in walls and roofs.

 

This recent seismic activity follows a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck Balıkesir’s district of Sındırgı, west of Simav, on Aug. 10, which killed one person and injured 29 others. Aftershocks from that event continue to affect the region, highlighting ongoing seismic risks in western Türkiye.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal

Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal

    Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal

  2. Death toll rises to 3 in İzmir police station shooting

    Death toll rises to 3 in İzmir police station shooting

  3. Türkiye ranks 14th globally in robotics market

    Türkiye ranks 14th globally in robotics market

  4. Istanbul’s historic Greek school sees no enrollments in new school year

    Istanbul’s historic Greek school sees no enrollments in new school year

  5. Türkiye eyes bigger slice of global gastronomy tourism

    Türkiye eyes bigger slice of global gastronomy tourism
Recommended
Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal

Türkiye joins mediation talks over Trump-led peace deal
Death toll rises to 3 in İzmir police station shooting

Death toll rises to 3 in İzmir police station shooting
Istanbul’s historic Greek school sees no enrollments in new school year

Istanbul’s historic Greek school sees no enrollments in new school year
Türkiye eyes bigger slice of global gastronomy tourism

Türkiye eyes bigger slice of global gastronomy tourism
Defense Ministry says ready to support Eastern Med aid efforts if needed

Defense Ministry says ready to support Eastern Med aid efforts if needed
Türkiye’s expected years of schooling slightly decline in 2024

Türkiye’s expected years of schooling slightly decline in 2024
Rare blood transfusion from Spain saves mother, baby in Türkiye

Rare blood transfusion from Spain saves mother, baby in Türkiye
WORLD Ukraine says Russia drone strike kills family of 4 in Sumy

Ukraine says Russia drone strike kills family of 4 in Sumy

Ukraine said on Tuesday that a Russian overnight drone strike had killed a family of four in the northeastern Sumy region.
ECONOMY Türkiye ranks 14th globally in robotics market

Türkiye ranks 14th globally in robotics market

Türkiye has emerged as the world’s 14th largest market for industrial robots, with adoption expanding rapidly across sectors such as automotive and defense.  
SPORTS Emotional homecoming for Türkiyes silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Emotional homecoming for Türkiye's silver medalists after narrow EuroBasket defeat

Türkiye's national men's basketball team returned home on Monday to a rapturous welcome at Istanbul Airport following their silver medal finish at EuroBasket 2025, where they fell just short of the title in a thrilling final against Germany.  
﻿