Over 20 stray dogs found dead in Yozgat

YOZGAT

More than 20 dogs were found dead in the Central Anatolian province of Yozgat, prompting local authorities to launch an investigation.

The Yozgat Governor’s Office reported that a criminal complaint has been filed with the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Yozgat Mayor Kazım Arslan, upon receiving information about the incident near the Yozgat Solid Waste Union in the Ağızlı neighborhood, arrived at the scene with municipal teams.

During the investigation, it was determined that over 20 dogs had been killed using a chemical substance administered via syringe and abandoned en masse in a mountainous area.

The deceased animals were subsequently buried in a ditch dug by municipal teams, while nearly 30 surviving puppies and adult dogs were taken to the municipal shelter for treatment and care.

The governor’s office issued a statement highlighting that it would inform the public about the process regarding the incident, citing reports shared through some press and media outlets as well as social media accounts.

The statement affirmed, “We respectfully announce to the public that we will follow the judicial process to be carried out on the subject.”

Arslan, who expressed shock and dismay, stated, “A lecturer friend of ours notified us and we went to the scene. We saw that more than 20 adult dogs were poisoned with needles and dumped there.”

“There were over 30 puppies in that area, also miserable. We brought them to our municipality’s shelter and took care of them.”

“The dead dogs had started to reek and cause health problems. We buried them by opening a big pit there. It is not possible to accept such an atrocity,” he said.

“We will do our human duty; we will approach these creatures with compassion and take care of all these puppies.”