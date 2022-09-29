Over 20 mln unlicensed firearms in Türkiye: Expert

ISTANBUL
Saying that the deaths of thousands of people were the result of individual armament, Timur Demirbaş, a professor from Yaşar University’s Faculty of Law, explained, “It is estimated that there are 20-25 million unlicensed firearms in Türkiye, where nearly 4,000 people lose their lives every year as a result of crimes committed with firearms.”

The authorities should take the necessary measures and fight effectively in a bid to prevent such incidents, according to Demirbaş.

Demirbaş noted that individual armament should be restricted, and shooting made at events such as weddings, holidays and New Year’s Eve should be banned.

Crimes related to unlicensed firearms do not require arrest according to the latest regulations, Demirbaş highlighted, noting that there are laws that impose various penal sanctions, but the most important thing is that the controls are carried out effectively by the law enforcement officers.

Those who cause death by shooting into the air during celebrations or similar excuses should be tried with a prison sentence of up to 25 years for “killing people with probable intent,” the expert added.

Since the beginning of the year, over 2,000 people were killed and almost 3,900 injured in nearly 4,000 armed violence incidents, over 3,100 of which used firearms.

In the last few months, three children aged 8-10 have died from “tired bullets,” free falling bullets.

