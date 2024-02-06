Over 20 mln students return to school as new semester begins

Over 20 mln students return to school as new semester begins

ANKARA
Over 20 mln students return to school as new semester begins

More than 20 million students across Türkiye returned to their classrooms today as the two-week winter break concluded, marking the beginning of the second semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

The Education Ministry reported that 20,481,000 students and 1,178,000 teachers affiliated with the schools under the ministry had started their classes on September 11, 2023.

The new semester unfolds in 74,000 schools with 744,000 classrooms nationwide. Students had previously enjoyed a 16-day mid-year break starting on Jan. 19 after receiving their report cards from the first term.

The second semester of the 2023-2024 academic year will run until June 14, with a brief break scheduled for April 8-12. Looking ahead, the 2024-2025 academic year is set to commence on Sept. 9.

Within education, there is a growing anticipation surrounding the introduction of the new curriculum. National Education Minister Yusuf Tekin announced this month that the ministry's significant effort in revising the curriculum will soon be made public.

Emphasizing the need for a dynamic and ever-evolving educational structure, Tekin stated, "The curriculum should be a living and dynamic structure, constantly updated in light of rapidly changing global conditions and current developments."

"From its core principles to being built upon our values and constructed in the light of our reference values, we have completed the necessary groundwork for the establishment of an education system that is unique to us. Hopefully, we will share our efforts with the public very soon," Tekin added.

As Türkiye moves forward in the field of education, these initiatives highlight the country's dedication to building a robust and adaptive educational system that prepares students both for academic success and for the challenges and opportunities in the future.

over ,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish defense minister in Baghdad for security talks

Turkish defense minister in Baghdad for security talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish defense minister in Baghdad for security talks

    Turkish defense minister in Baghdad for security talks

  2. UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

    UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

  3. AI reads ancient scroll buried by Vesuvius eruption

    AI reads ancient scroll buried by Vesuvius eruption

  4. Australia tells China of 'outrage' over writer's suspended death sentence

    Australia tells China of 'outrage' over writer's suspended death sentence

  5. UK's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer

    UK's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer
Recommended
Time has stopped: Grieving father relives quake

'Time has stopped': Grieving father relives quake
Türkiye marks first year of devastating Feb 6 earthquakes

Türkiye marks first year of devastating Feb 6 earthquakes
Shopkeepers in Hatay strive for recovery post-twin quakes

Shopkeepers in Hatay strive for recovery post-twin quakes
Quake-hit Hatay Archaeology Museum gets reinforced

Quake-hit Hatay Archaeology Museum gets reinforced
Mine workers forge lifelong connection with survivor

Mine workers forge lifelong connection with survivor
MHP unveils election manifesto focused on municipal productivity

MHP unveils election manifesto focused on 'municipal productivity'
WORLD UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

UN chief names independent panel to assess UNRWA agency in Gaza

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres announced Monday the creation of an independent panel to assess UNRWA, its embattled agency tasked with helping Palestinian refugees.
ECONOMY Exports from 45 provinces rise in January

Exports from 45 provinces rise in January

Exports from 45 of Türkiye's 81 provinces increased in January compared to the same month of the previous year, the Trade Ministry has said.
SPORTS Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

Federation decides on foreign observers for referees, publication of VAR recordings

The Turkish Football Federation has introduced a series of new regulations, including foreign observers for referees and the disclosure of VAR recordings, to end the violence and controversy in football witnessed in recent months.
﻿