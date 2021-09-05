Over 20 graves, house ruins found in Arslantepe Mound

  • September 05 2021 10:41:00

Over 20 graves, house ruins found in Arslantepe Mound

MALATYA-Anadolu Agency
Over 20 graves, house ruins found in Arslantepe Mound

Dozens of graves and the remains of houses were found during excavations in the 7,000-year-old ancient mound of Arslantepe, a governorate in eastern Turkey said on Sept. 4.

The Governor of Malatya province Aydın Baruş visited the mound and received information about the studies in the region from the head of the excavations, Francesca Balossi Restelli, local director of culture and tourism, Cetin Sisman, and the former head of excavation work, professor Marcella Frangipane, the provincial governorate said in a statement.

Teams continue to work to complete the roof project in the excavation area as soon as possible, said Baruş.

Twenty-four graves and the remains of six houses, which are estimated to be from before 3600-3700 BC, were discovered during excavations which started Aug. 10 in the mound, said Restelli.

He said that during studies, the team discovered findings from the historical process from the Late Chalcolithic age to the Late Hittite Period.

It is estimated that the artifacts were built much earlier than the Arslantepe Palace and there are indications that the region was populated by the ruling class, he added.

The archaeological mound was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List on July 26.

The decision to add the Arslantepe Mound was made during the Extended 44th UNESCO World Heritage Committee online session in Fuzhou, China.

Arslantepe, meaning Lion Hill, has been on the UNESCO’s World Heritage Tentative List since 2014.

The mound brings to 19 the number of Turkish sites on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

The archaeological site of Arslantepe is located on the Malatya plain, 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the city center and 15 kilometers (9 miles) from the Euphrates River, according to UNESCO’s website.

“It is a four-hectare and 30-meter-high archaeological mound dominating the plain and formed by the superimposition of settlements for millennia, from at least the 6th millennium BCE to the late Roman period,” said UNESCO.

archeology,

TURKEY CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth

CHP leader pledges tax-free first car bought by youth
MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

    ‘Turkish bellboy inherits $275,000 left by British holidaymaker’

  2. Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

    Istanbul’s 7 districts breeding grounds of mosquitoes, map shows

  3. Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

    Turkey's first corn maze opened in Istanbul

  4. Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

    Ankara voices 'concern' over arrest of senior Crimean Tatar figure

  5. Schools to reopen for face-to-face education

    Schools to reopen for face-to-face education
Recommended
Pilot breaks longest tunnel flight world record in Istanbul

Pilot breaks longest tunnel flight world record in Istanbul
After six months on Mars, NASA’s tiny copter is still flying high

After six months on Mars, NASA’s tiny copter is still flying high
Fashion Week returning to New York with in-person energy

Fashion Week returning to New York with in-person energy
Afghan filmmakers at Venice fear loss of identity, culture

Afghan filmmakers at Venice fear loss of identity, culture
With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes

With no tourist handouts, hungry Bali monkeys raid homes
Byzantine mosaics discovered in Balatlar excavations

Byzantine mosaics discovered in Balatlar excavations
WORLD Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Montenegro police break up protest over new Orthodox leader

Police in Montenegro on Sept. 5 dispersed hundreds of demonstrators who gathered in the historic city of Cetinje to block the inauguration of the new head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in the tiny Balkans nation.

ECONOMY European Parliament backs updating customs deal

European Parliament backs updating customs deal

A report recommending an end to the Customs Union between the European Union and Turkey and replacing it with a free trade agreement (FTA) of the type with the United Kingdom, Japan or Canada has been discussed at the European Parliament’s Commission on International Trade (INTA).

SPORTS Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey tastes win over Gibraltar in World Cup qualifying stage

Turkey claimed a 3-0 victory over Gibraltar on Sept. 4 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers Group G game.