Over 2 dozen detained in nationwide drug raids

  • November 25 2020 08:58:16

Over 2 dozen detained in nationwide drug raids

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Over 2 dozen detained in nationwide drug raids

Over two dozen people were detained and large amounts of drugs were seized in nationwide drug raids by Turkish police on Nov. 24, according to official statements.

A total of 13 kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized in the eastern province of Van, said local police.

Along with the drugs, whose type was not given, a hunting rifle and an undisclosed sum of money were also seized, a statement by the Van police said.

Two people with alleged links to the drugs were also detained, the statement noted.

Separately, 25 more people with alleged links to drug dealing were detained in drug raids in various provinces, including central Konya and Kutahya, western Muğla and Afyon, and Siirt in Turkey’s southeast.

In the operations, security forces seized various types of drugs, including methamphetamines, pills, heroin, and synthetic cannabinoids. 

Operation,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Presidential adviser Arınç resigns after dispute with president

    Presidential adviser Arınç resigns after dispute with president

  2. EU should correct its east Med mistakes to improve ties with Turkey: Top diplomat

    EU should correct its east Med mistakes to improve ties with Turkey: Top diplomat

  3. Former Ottoman capital eyes South Korean tourists

    Former Ottoman capital eyes South Korean tourists

  4. Erdoğan parts ways with Arınç amid reform row

    Erdoğan parts ways with Arınç amid reform row

  5. Man plotted to kill wife who wanted divorce with grenade

    Man plotted to kill wife who wanted divorce with grenade
Recommended
Turkey calls on Greece for dialogue on East Med

Turkey calls on Greece for dialogue on East Med
Ankara expects center with Russia to ‘soon’ operate

Ankara expects center with Russia to ‘soon’ operate
Turkey to respond to unlawful search of cargo ship: FM

Turkey to respond to unlawful search of cargo ship: FM
Cypriots cycle through fenced town for first time after 46 years

Cypriots cycle through fenced town for first time after 46 years
Cats of woman who died in İzmir earthquake adopted by new families

Cats of woman who died in İzmir earthquake adopted by new families
Charges against police who used force on feminist dance ‘Las Tesis’ group dropped

Charges against police who used force on feminist dance ‘Las Tesis’ group dropped
WORLD Turkish politician selected as delegate of US electoral college for first time

Turkish politician selected as delegate of US electoral college for first time

A Turkish politician living in the U.S. state of New Jersey has become the first Turkish-American to be appointed on behalf of the Democratic Party to the United States Electoral College, a group of presidential electors.
ECONOMY Turkish Treasury borrows $703 mln through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $703 mln through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed 5.6 billion Turkish liras ($703 million) from domestic markets on Nov. 24, according to an official statement.
SPORTS Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

Man Utd beat Başakşehir 4-1 in Champions League

English football club Manchester United beat Medipol Başakşehir 4-1 in a UEFA Champions League match on Nov. 24, a devastating loss for the Turkish team.