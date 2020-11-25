Over 2 dozen detained in nationwide drug raids

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Over two dozen people were detained and large amounts of drugs were seized in nationwide drug raids by Turkish police on Nov. 24, according to official statements.

A total of 13 kilograms of synthetic drugs were seized in the eastern province of Van, said local police.

Along with the drugs, whose type was not given, a hunting rifle and an undisclosed sum of money were also seized, a statement by the Van police said.

Two people with alleged links to the drugs were also detained, the statement noted.

Separately, 25 more people with alleged links to drug dealing were detained in drug raids in various provinces, including central Konya and Kutahya, western Muğla and Afyon, and Siirt in Turkey’s southeast.

In the operations, security forces seized various types of drugs, including methamphetamines, pills, heroin, and synthetic cannabinoids.