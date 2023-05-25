Over 17,000 Russians visit Amasra by cruise in 10 months

BARTIN

More than 600 Russian tourists came to the northern province of Bartın’s Amasra district with the Astoria Grande cruise ship, which approached the port for the 17th time, increasing the number of Russians visiting the district by cruise over 17,000 in the last 10 months.

The cruise ship named ‘Astoria Grande’, which departed from Russia a couple days ago, with 614 passengers and 447 personnel, docked at Amasra Port in the morning hours of May 23.

Tourists got off the 193-meter-long and 30-meter-wide cruise started to tour the town after the procedures. The tourists who visited Amasra and Safranbolu, which are on the UNESCO World Heritage List, left the city in the evening hours of May 23 and the ship took off to Istanbul.

‘Astoria Grande’ started sailing back and forth to Türkiye 10 months ago. During the 10-month period, the cruise carried 17,305 Russian tourists on 17 trips to Amasra.

Amasra Culture and Tourism Association President Hüseyin Boran said that Amasra is a tourist hotspot since 1945, and they expect 19 more voyages to be organized to the district after this one.

“We can say that our people and our region are quite satisfied with this situation. Previously, only tourists coming to Safranbolu were also coming here. But now, with tourists coming from the sea, transportation here has become easier. This makes an important contribution to the development of tourism in our region,” Boran said.