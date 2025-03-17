Over 145,000 Syrians returned from Türkiye since regime fall: Turkish VP

ANKARA

The number of Syrians voluntarily returning to their homeland from Türkiye has reached 145,639 since December 2024, following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz reported on March 17.

According to data from the Migration Directorate, Yılmaz stated that between Dec. 9 and March 16, a total of 145,639 Syrians have voluntarily returned, while the cumulative figure from 2017 to 2025 stands at 885,642.

Yılmaz shared the statistics on social media, emphasizing that migration trends are fluid and subject to change.

"Initially, returns were concentrated in the safe zones established through our cross-border operations. Following the collapse of the dictator’s regime, the pace of returns has accelerated. With the improvement of security conditions, basic services, and the economic climate in Syria as it undergoes a process of reconstruction, we anticipate this number will continue to rise," he explained.

With the fall of the regime, Ankara has committed to supporting Syria’s recovery and reconstruction efforts.

At its peak, Türkiye hosted over 3.8 million Syrian refugees, accounting for two-thirds of the global Syrian refugee population.