Over 145,000 Syrians returned from Türkiye since regime fall: Turkish VP

Over 145,000 Syrians returned from Türkiye since regime fall: Turkish VP

ANKARA
Over 145,000 Syrians returned from Türkiye since regime fall: Turkish VP

The number of Syrians voluntarily returning to their homeland from Türkiye has reached 145,639 since December 2024, following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz reported on March 17.

According to data from the Migration Directorate, Yılmaz stated that between Dec. 9 and March 16, a total of 145,639 Syrians have voluntarily returned, while the cumulative figure from 2017 to 2025 stands at 885,642.

Yılmaz shared the statistics on social media, emphasizing that migration trends are fluid and subject to change.

"Initially, returns were concentrated in the safe zones established through our cross-border operations. Following the collapse of the dictator’s regime, the pace of returns has accelerated. With the improvement of security conditions, basic services, and the economic climate in Syria as it undergoes a process of reconstruction, we anticipate this number will continue to rise," he explained.

With the fall of the regime, Ankara has committed to supporting Syria’s recovery and reconstruction efforts.

At its peak, Türkiye hosted over 3.8 million Syrian refugees, accounting for two-thirds of the global Syrian refugee population.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma
LATEST NEWS

  1. Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

    Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

  2. Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

    Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

  3. Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

    Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

  4. European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

    European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

  5. UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting

    UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting
Recommended
Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma

Istanbul University cancels İmamoğlu’s diploma
Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

Erdoğan honors martyrs, veterans on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory
UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting

UN chief to appoint a new envoy for next 5+1 Cyprus meeting
Justice minister rules out possible release of PKK leader

Justice minister rules out possible release of PKK leader
Türkiye honors fallen soldiers on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory

Türkiye honors fallen soldiers on 110th anniversary of Çanakkale victory
Erdoğan brands Israel terror state after deadly Gaza strikes

Erdoğan brands Israel 'terror state' after deadly Gaza strikes
24 Somali troops hurt after football match brawl in Isparta

24 Somali troops hurt after football match brawl in Isparta
WORLD European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

European leaders condemn renewed violence in Gaza, call for ceasefire

Deadly Israeli airstrikes on Gaza sparked widespread condemnation from European leaders and international organizations on Tuesday, prompting urgent calls for a ceasefire and the protection of civilians.

ECONOMY Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

Germany approves huge spending boost for defense, infrastructure

German lawmakers on Tuesday voted for a colossal defense and infrastructure spending package proposed by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz following concern over the U.S. stance on the Ukraine war and Europe's security.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿