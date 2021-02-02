Over 100 historical artifacts seized in SE Turkey

GAZİANTEP

Some 113 historical artifacts have been seized in an anti-smuggling operation in southeastern Turkey, a security source said on Feb. 1.

Acting on a tip-off, gendarmerie forces conducted a raid in the Şehitkamil district of Gaziantep province, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The seized artifacts include coins, statues, medals, and some other historical objects.

A suspect was arrested during the operation.