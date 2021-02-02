Over 100 historical artifacts seized in SE Turkey

  • February 02 2021 09:10:03

Over 100 historical artifacts seized in SE Turkey

GAZİANTEP
Over 100 historical artifacts seized in SE Turkey

Some 113 historical artifacts have been seized in an anti-smuggling operation in southeastern Turkey, a security source said on Feb. 1. 

Acting on a tip-off, gendarmerie forces conducted a raid in the Şehitkamil district of Gaziantep province, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The seized artifacts include coins, statues, medals, and some other historical objects.

A suspect was arrested during the operation.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Series of earthquakes shake western Turkey

    Series of earthquakes shake western Turkey

  2. Erdoğan urges AKP grassroots to reinstate splinters

    Erdoğan urges AKP grassroots to reinstate splinters

  3. Gendarmerie find dead bodies of four young men in Turkey’s west

    Gendarmerie find dead bodies of four young men in Turkey’s west

  4. Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,117 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,485,182

    Coronavirus death toll reaches 26,117 as total number of confirmed cases stands at 2,485,182

  5. ISIL assassin caught in northwestern Turkey: Interior minister

    ISIL assassin caught in northwestern Turkey: Interior minister
Recommended
Turkish-Russian Karabakh center to maintain peace: Defense Minister Akar

Turkish-Russian Karabakh center to maintain peace: Defense Minister Akar
FM Çavuşoğlu holds talks in Turkish Cyprus

FM Çavuşoğlu holds talks in Turkish Cyprus
Turkish Coast Guard dismisses claims of tension in Aegean

Turkish Coast Guard dismisses claims of tension in Aegean
Perhaps it’s time to discuss new constitution, says Erdoğan

Perhaps it’s time to discuss new constitution, says Erdoğan

France wants strategic, normal dialogue with Turkey: Envoy

France wants strategic, normal dialogue with Turkey: Envoy
Man collects toy cars for 43 years

Man collects toy cars for 43 years
WORLD More protests called in Moscow to demand Navalny’s release

More protests called in Moscow to demand Navalny’s release

Moscow braced for more protests seeking the release of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who faces a court hearing on Feb. 2 after two weekends of nationwide rallies and thousands of arrests in the largest outpouring of discontent in Russia in years.
ECONOMY Special communication tax increased 33 percent

Special communication tax increased 33 percent

The special communication tax (SCT), which is applied on mobile voice, messaging, internet and cable TV services, has been increased from 7.5 percent to 10 percent, according to a presidential decree published on the Official Gazette.
SPORTS Galatasaray bolster squad with 3 players

Galatasaray bolster squad with 3 players

Galatasaray completed the signing of three players on Feb. 1 to bolster their squad to win the Turkish Süper Lig title. 