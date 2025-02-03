AFAD records over 400 earthquakes in the Aegean

ISTANBUL
A firefighter walks among tents set up at a basketball court to accommodate Fire Service rescuers as Greek authorities are taking emergency measures in response to intense seismic activity on the popular Aegean Sea holiday island of Santorini, southern Greece, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025

Seismic activity in the Aegean Sea has intensified, with more than 400 earthquakes recorded in the past six days according to Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

The tremors, centered between Santorini and Amorgos and ranging from 3.5 to 4.6 in magnitude, have prompted Greece to declare a state of heightened alert.

In a statement released at midnight on Feb. 3, AFAD confirmed that the number of earthquakes in the region since Jan. 28 had surpassed 400, adding, “Scientists and researchers in our country are closely monitoring the seismic activity in coordination with AFAD, evaluating various aspects such as earthquakes, volcanic activity and tsunami risks.”

Greek and Turkish experts have also weighed in.

Vasilis Karastathis, director of the Geodynamic Institute, spoke to Greek newspaper Kathimerini that the earthquakes are increasing both in frequency and intensity.

Scientists believe the activity is tectonic rather than volcanic; however, the presence of Kolumbo, an underwater volcano near Santorini, has heightened fears.

Kolumbo is the most active submarine volcano in the Aegean, with its latest eruption dating back to 1650. A study published last year revealed the existence of a previously undetected magma chamber, which is currently filling with magma.

Addressing concerns about volcanic activity, Karastathis explained, “Initial links to volcanic activity were made due to previous microseismic movements within the Caldera. However, beyond that, the recent temors in the region between Amorgos and Santorini are entirely tectonic.”

Turkish geologist Naci Görür stated: “The African Plate is subducting beneath the Anatolian Plate, and tectonic activity near Cyprus is keeping stress levels in the region high.” He also linked the recent 4.7 and 4.8 magnitude earthquakes in the Aegean to active fault lines.

According to Ta Nea, hundreds of tremors recorded by the Athens National Observatory’s Geodynamic Institute have caused growing concern among local residents and authorities.

Reports in the Greek media and social media platforms show images of panicked citizens leaving the affected islands.

Meanwhile, the Civil Protection Authority in Greece has taken precautionary measures, such as shutting down schools in Thira, Anafi, Amorgos and Ios on Feb. 3 as well as canceling indoor events.

Fresh tremors shake top Greek tourist island Santorini

Fresh overnight tremors shook Greece's top tourist island Santorini, media reports said Monday, prompting people to sleep outdoors and others to leave by plane or ferry.

An 4.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 7:10 am (0510 GMT) on Monday northwest of the small island of Anafi, near Santorini, the Institute of Geodynamics of the National Observatory of Athens said.

Efthymios Lekkas, the president of the Organisation of Antiseismic Planning and Protection, told ERT public broadcaster on Monday that there was a "faint possibility of a 5.5 magnitude earthquake", but ruled out one measuring over six.

Greek media said several people spent the night outdoors, either in their cars or areas designated as safe by the authorities.

Many left the island on flights or ferries, media reports said.

Schools on the island of some 15,500 were closed on Monday.

Greek authorities have asked people to avoid large gatherings in enclosed spaces and stay away from certain ports, derelict buildings, and empty swimming pools.

Santorini welcomed 3.4 million visitors in 2023, raising concerns over overtourism.

