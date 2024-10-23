Over 10 homes evacuated after landslides hit Black Sea city

RİZE

Heavy rainfall in the Black Sea province of Rize over the past week has caused minor landslides in various areas, leading to the evacuation of more than 10 homes.

The downpour intensified in the early hours of Oct. 22 after lingering around all night in the Derecik village located in the province’s Çayeli district, causing the evacuation of several homes.

As a result of the heavy downpour, two houses on the slopes collapsed to the ground in the village, with local media reporting that both dwellings are now uninhabitable.

One individual had been inside one of the homes but evacuated before the downpour intensified, according to local media reports.

Reports further highlighted that these two homes had been emptied and declared as a disaster area following a major landslide that occurred in the province on July 15, 2021.

The soil mass from the landslide also blocked a streambed in the village, resulting in the formation of a pond.

Relevant teams quickly arrived in the area to assess the damage and begin cleanup efforts. Locals also used their own resources to trim potentially hazardous trees on the hillside, contributing to the diligent efforts of officials.

Following the landslide, the village was closed to all forms of transportation and is now accessible only through alternative routes. Teams are diligently working to restore access and reopen the village to traffic.

Such landslides occurred at about 95 places across the province’s five districts, Rize Governor’s Office said in a statement.

It noted that authorities have decided to construct disaster prevention walls for four of the 42 inspected residences at 36 different locations, as well as to relocate 15 of those homes.

Road development work was still underway in two regions that are off-limits to vehicles, the statement noted, adding that all of the affected areas have access to water and electricity.

“A generator connected to the central transformer is providing energy in Derecik village due to damage to the high-voltage line,” it stated. “Agriculture and Forestry teams are working to assess harm to animals and agricultural resources.”

“A total of 15 residents had to be evacuated because of landslides brought on by continuous, intense rains prevailing in the province, and we decided to relocate 13 homes due to the possibility of a calamity,” local disaster and emergency authorities said on social media. “Due to the continuous rains across the province, the earth is saturated with water, making landslides more likely. In light of this, it is essential for our citizens to exercise caution.”