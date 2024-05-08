Over 1,000 Turkish firms developing AI products: Report

Over 1,000 Turkish firms developing AI products: Report

ISTANBUL
Over 1,000 Turkish firms developing AI products: Report

The number of Türkiye-based companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) products has risen to 1,195 in 2024, according to a report by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce’s (İTO) Strategic Research Center (İTOSAM).

While there were five companies developing AI products in Türkiye in 2000, the number of companies increased to 572 in 2020, 718 in 2021, 860 in 2022 and 1,012 in 2023, the report said.

İTOSAM’s research was on the evaluation of concepts such as machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, neural networks, natural language processing, reinforcement learning and autonomous mobile robots.

The report also identified the sectors that develop the most AI products in the country.

Accordingly, the top 10 sectors that use AI the most are information technologies and services, software development, media, education, health, business consultancy and services, industrial automation, financial services, research services and biotechnology.

The research also looked into the use of industrial robots in Türkiye.

It found that Türkiye is the 18th country with the highest robot stock worldwide, with 22,735 robots.

Data from the 20 countries with the highest robot stock show that there are 3.9 million installed industrial robots worldwide as of 2022, according to the report.

Industrial robot stock is expected to reach 5.23 million by 2025, with an average annual increase of 10 percent, the report said.

China has the highest robot stock worldwide, with 1.5 million industrial robots. The current robot stock in the Chinese economy represents 38.5 percent of all the robots in the world.

ITO, Artificial Intelligence,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

    Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

  2. Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

    Turkish top diplomat due in UAE amid Gaza ceasefire talks

  3. Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

    Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

  4. German industrial output falls but less than feared

    German industrial output falls but less than feared

  5. Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal

    Teen detained after fatal shooting of Istanbul school principal
Recommended
Global giants seek tech allies in Chinas cutthroat EV market

Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market
German industrial output falls but less than feared

German industrial output falls but less than feared
Consumers cutting back spending on restaurants

Consumers cutting back spending on restaurants
Karpowership, Brazil’s Petrobras to develop joint projects

Karpowership, Brazil’s Petrobras to develop joint projects
Turkish Airlines to launch Denver flights in June

Turkish Airlines to launch Denver flights in June
TikTok challenging potential ban in United States scourt

TikTok challenging potential ban in United States scourt
WORLD Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel pounds Rafah despite truce talks

Israel bombarded the overcrowded Gaza city of Rafah, where it has launched a ground incursion, as talks resumed yesterday in Cairo aimed at agreeing the terms of a truce in the seven-month war.

ECONOMY Global giants seek tech allies in Chinas cutthroat EV market

Global giants seek tech allies in China's cutthroat EV market

Struggling foreign automakers in China are looking for help from local tech giants to try to stay competitive in the world's biggest electric car market.

SPORTS Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

Tour of Türkiye embarks on 8-stage journey

The 59th Presidential Cycling Tour of Türkiye (TUR) kicks off on April 21 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with the participation of 25 professional cycling teams.
﻿