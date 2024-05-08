Over 1,000 Turkish firms developing AI products: Report

ISTANBUL

The number of Türkiye-based companies developing artificial intelligence (AI) products has risen to 1,195 in 2024, according to a report by the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce’s (İTO) Strategic Research Center (İTOSAM).

While there were five companies developing AI products in Türkiye in 2000, the number of companies increased to 572 in 2020, 718 in 2021, 860 in 2022 and 1,012 in 2023, the report said.

İTOSAM’s research was on the evaluation of concepts such as machine learning, deep learning, computer vision, neural networks, natural language processing, reinforcement learning and autonomous mobile robots.

The report also identified the sectors that develop the most AI products in the country.

Accordingly, the top 10 sectors that use AI the most are information technologies and services, software development, media, education, health, business consultancy and services, industrial automation, financial services, research services and biotechnology.

The research also looked into the use of industrial robots in Türkiye.

It found that Türkiye is the 18th country with the highest robot stock worldwide, with 22,735 robots.

Data from the 20 countries with the highest robot stock show that there are 3.9 million installed industrial robots worldwide as of 2022, according to the report.

Industrial robot stock is expected to reach 5.23 million by 2025, with an average annual increase of 10 percent, the report said.

China has the highest robot stock worldwide, with 1.5 million industrial robots. The current robot stock in the Chinese economy represents 38.5 percent of all the robots in the world.